Durum market missing out on recent uptrends

While other classes of wheat have seen recent upticks in price, durum hasn’t been as fortunate as harvest wraps up in the northern durum growing region.

“Durum has missed out on some of the uptrends that we’ve seen in the other wheat markets, and also corn and soybeans,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“Durum is at its lowest prices of this marketing year. The National Average Durum Index fell to $8.20 a bushel. On Sept. 1, it was at $8.60, but a year ago we were at $15.70 a bushel, so there’s a big shift in the durum market,” he continued, adding that there has been better than expected yields in some of the durum region in the U.S. and really no significant harvest delays or issues for pressuring prices.

It’s similar in Canada where 94 percent of the Saskatchewan harvest is done with no major delays or issues and yields are better than expected. In the U.S., Montana’s durum harvest was complete while North Dakota was at 84 percent complete as of Sept 26.

“The five-year average for North Dakota is 93 percent, so that’s not unexpected considering the late planting season,” he said.

Peterson noted one factor that’s a little concerning is that North Dakota still has about 8 percent of the crop that was rated as not fully mature as of Sept. 26, thus making it susceptible to early frost damage or harvest rains that could still impact that crop.

The quality of the U.S. durum crop so far, based on 60 percent of the expected samples, is showing pretty good quality with 93 percent average vitreous, 14.3 percent protein, and 61 pound test weight.

“But while we’re picking up on some of the more recent harvest in the northern area, there’s probably a little bit lower vitreous and lower protein and, in some cases, quite a bit lower protein down around 11-12 percent and vitreous down to 70-75 percent, so I would expect as some of the later samples come in for that protein level to decline as well as the vitreous,” he said. “Some of those areas had caught some September rains, so that will bleach the crop a little bit.”

Peterson also pointed out that more spreads are starting to develop in the local pricing. In North Dakota, local prices are running a little ahead of the national average at $8.50-$8.75, but off-quality durum may be a $2 per bushel discount.

“Prices have stabilized and maybe picked up a little in some locations, probably indicating we surpassed the harvest pressure. I think producers have a lot of on-farm storage and will probably store a good share of the durum crop. So maybe there’s a little strengthening due to some of the farmer selling backing off,” he explained.

On the demand side, exports really have not done much recently. The U.S. continues to be at 5.5 million bushels (MB) in sales. That’s up from 4.8 MB last year. The concerning thing, according to Peterson, is that the U.S. really hasn’t seen a lot of new demand come in with much of our sales primarily to Italy, but not recently.

“Export values on durum are at $11.20 a bushel. A year ago they were at $16,” he said. “So relative to the decline in local producer prices, we have not seen the same level of decline on the export offers, so that’s probably hampering our competitiveness a little. But then, those prices are just approximate values, as transparency in the durum market is a challenge.

“I think as the trade gets a better assessment of the quality, what they’re able to offer our customers, we may see a more aggressive posture from U.S. exporters,” he added.

On the world stage, Peterson noted that Morocco, Algeria, the European Union, and especially Italy, are projected to be higher on their import needs and the U.S. just needs to see that develop into actual sales on the books. He feels Canada will be more aggressive, as well, once they get their positions lined up and get a little further along with their overall harvest.

“The positive thing for durum going forward is we know we have a big crop, which gives the market more fluidity, even with quality that is probably more variable than spring wheat,” he said. “But there is some pretty good demand potential, and I think that even though we could be a little lower in protein, Europe is not short of protein this year, so as long as we can hold other quality factors, it can find a home.”

Looking forward, world durum consumption is projected to increase 3 percent for food use. And, as the calendar turns over, world durum inventories in the spring of 2023 are still projected to be near 25-year lows.

“Until we get into the North African and European harvest next year, there’s really not going to be any big production boost to the world crop, so it’s going to be demand-driven,” he said.

On the domestic side, it’s anticipated that pasta companies are about 50-90 percent covered for the October/December period, according to “Milling and Baking News.” For the January/March quarter, pasta companies are only about 25-35 percent covered. Grind has been about 5.5 days.

“Going forward, those would be the two factors we’ll have to watch – both domestic and internationally seeing more demand put on the books and hopefully support prices to try and encourage additional producer selling,” he said. “But I think the give and take in the market this year is that producers are probably going to sit on their durum and we’ll see what that does for prices going forward.

“As of right now, we’ll just see how the final stages of harvest come in. Spring wheat is essentially wrapped up, but with durum we’ve still got a pretty notable chunk to harvest up in the northern parts of North Dakota,” he concluded.