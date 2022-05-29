Durum market remains in a unique limbo

While other wheat markets have been a little more volatile and seen prices appreciate, the durum market remains in limbo, not really moving or seeing the volatility experienced in other markets. Still, this limbo isn’t necessarily a bad place with prices remaining around the $13 mark.

“With the durum market we continue to be in limbo with no action relative to what’s happening with the up and down moves in all the other wheat classes, and even the corn and soybean markets,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that prices continue at a local level to hold in that $13-$13.50 range for nearby durum to producers. “That really hasn’t moved much.”

Looking at the Minneapolis Durum Index, which is a reflection of the broader region of North Dakota and Montana, the current value is at $13 even. But on April 1, the price was $12.80, an appreciation in price of only 20 cents over the last two months. Compare that to spring wheat, which was at $10.20 a bushel back on April 1, and is now at $12.50 – an appreciation of $2.30.

Going forward, especially with the extremely late planting season, especially in North Dakota anyway, Peterson feels there’s a chance that some of those originally intended durum acres in the March planting intentions report may fall to spring wheat.

“With durum, the big thing is the quality risk, and that’s certainly heightened as you get into a late harvest, especially with prices not doing anything relative to what the spring wheat market has done,” he said.

One of the variables holding the market steady is that we continue to see lackluster demand, both domestically and on the export front.

“On the domestic side, unfortunately, some of the mills and pasta plants are still struggling with labor and packaging shortages, and trucking freight, obviously, with the price of diesel,” he said. “It’s not only a burden for growers putting in the crop, but for a lot of the middle players trying to move product, as well, and that continues to constrain potential mill grind and durum demand there.”

As far as coverage by the pasta industry, some industry expectations are that there’s still less than 50 percent covered for July through September, and for the October/December quarter they’re probably only 30 percent covered.

“I think the big dilemma is that new crop values to growers are around $12 per bushel,” he said. “There's maybe been some selling but, obviously, it’s lower than what the current prices are, so I think the industry is kind of holding off, waiting for a break in prices with better planting conditions or reports of more acres or maybe a break in freight costs, which would cheapen delivered values to the pasta plants. We’ll see who makes the right decision.”

That said, he also noted there are certainly odds the market could spike sharply higher again if producers continue to run into planting delays or drought continues to worsen in June in parts of Canada and Montana.

On the export front, U.S. durum sales have held at 7 million bushels. He pointed out there are some new crop sales on the books for after June 1, but the U.S. is still not seeing a lot of new demand.

“To put that in perspective, the durum market has held pretty strong, even in the face of lackluster demand,” he said.

Looking at current export values, the approximate recent value of Canadian durum export offers is about $15.50 a bushel, France is at $14.70, and the U.S. is at $16.20. That’s FOB (Free On Board), which is basically at the port and on the ship, but it doesn’t account for the freight and insurance to ship it. A recent Algeria purchase for June delivery was at $15.80 delivered Algeria.

“So you can see that the U.S. is still not competitive,” he said. “We’ll see what happens going forward. Either our prices will have to break back more or world values increase.”

Peterson also noted there’s starting to be a little bit more tightness in the world situation as Turkey just had the size of its crop reduced and Italy had its crop prospects reduced a bit, as well, all due to dryness. France, too, is seeing some dry conditions.

Also, in North Africa, both Algeria and Morocco suffered some crop losses, so there’s no question there’s going to be a lot more world demand than there was a year ago, he noted, it’s just a question of at what value.

“Right now, the world is anticipating a doubling of Canadian exports next year and a near doubling of U.S. exports next year. So that’s kind of what buyers are hinging on is much higher North American production,” he said.

Looking at the status of current North American durum production, there are still some significant planting issues in North Dakota. As of May 22, only 17 percent of the durum crop was planted in North Dakota, well behind the average of about 75 percent for this date. Just 4 percent of the North Dakota durum crop was emerged. Typically about 70 percent is emerged by this time.

Fortunately for the U.S., Peterson pointed out that Montana has had better planting progress with about 65 percent planted. That’s on pace with the five-year average. About 30 percent of the crop has emerged, which is slightly ahead of average.

The difference, he noted, is that parts of Montana where they’re concerned about early crop growth have been too dry.

“They have been receiving some recent precipitation, but they’re still going to need some frequent rain to replenish their soil moisture, whereas in North Dakota we have the moisture and we just need to have some dry time,” he said.

“The next two weeks are going to be critical because if North Dakota is going to hold to the March estimate on durum acres, which was an increase over a year ago, essentially we’ve got to put in 80 percent of the crop in three weeks, so that’s about 25 percent each week, which with the equipment we have now days, is not out of the realm,” he said. “But usually that’s based on seven days of good planting conditions and so far we have not had a full week of good planting conditions.

“So I think there's a pretty good risk that North Dakota planted acres will go down from the March estimate and, ironically, Montana might go a little bit higher because they’ve been drier,” he added.

In Canada, 51 percent of the durum crop in Saskatchewan was planted with the bulk of the progress in the southwest corner. But producers are also facing some delays in other crops in the eastern half. Their main durum area is still considered on the dry side.

In the U.S., the desert durum harvest has begun with 15 percent harvested and another 80 percent being mature, which is slightly ahead of normal as there has been a lot of heat and dryness in that region.

“Obviously, producers here are just focused on trying to get the crop in and not doing a lot of marketing. Buyers are hoping for a break in the market with better planting progress and we’ll see who wins out over the next 2-3 weeks because this is a critical time,” he said. “The market can move pretty dramatically in either direction depending on which scenario plays out in North American planting and rainfall over the next few weeks.”

