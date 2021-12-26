Durum market remains stable at year’s end

In terms of prices, the durum market has stayed pretty stable the past few weeks as 2021 was coming to an end.

Depending on location, local durum prices are still in the $15 to $16 range with the top end at $16, at least for now.

“Domestic demand appears to be up slightly recently, but nothing too substantial. A lot of end-users are buying hand to mouth and we expect that to continue, at least in the near future,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

USDA came out with its supply and demand report earlier this month, and looking at those numbers, USDA is projecting domestic food use to drop from 88 million bushels (MB) last year to 80 MB this year. That would be one of the largest year-to-year declines.

“That’s not too surprising given the high prices and some end-users are subbing in other classes of wheat,” she said. “Another thing to consider is that last year was a record year for domestic food use, so we are coming off a high year, as well.”

In USDA’s December WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate), they left everything as is for durum. Exports are still projected at 15 MB, which is the lowest in recent years, and the ending stocks are still at 17 MB, which is the lowest since 2007-08.

U.S. durum sales are still hovering just below 5 MB, which is only about a fourth of what the U.S. had sold a year ago.

“Similar to domestic customers, there is a lot of hand to mouth buying,” Olson said. “A lot of the major importers are using up any domestic supplies they might have and if they can find any cheaper origins of durum, they’ll do that before making additional purchases from the U.S.