Durum market seeing upward price movement

After weeks of being stuck in an $8 trading range, durum prices were starting to see some upward movement as harvest was just about wrapped up.

“We’re starting to see some price movement upward. Cash bids today, there were a lot at $9.25 and even a couple at $9.50,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “We had been stuck in the $8 trading range for quite a while.”

One thing playing into that, according to Olson, is some of the recent production estimates have come in lower than expected.

“We were expecting a pretty big increase in production after last year’s drought, but some recent reports indicated it may not be as high as first expected,” she said.

USDA released its Small Grain Summary at the end of September, which gives an update on acreage, yield, and production in the U.S. Throughout most of the growing season, the estimates were for a 20 percent increase in durum acreage in the U.S., she noted, but when that report came out, the final acreage numbers were basically even with last year when 1.6 million acres were planted.

In North Dakota, USDA adjusted acres down from just over a million acres to 790,000. The agency also dropped acreage in Montana from 840,000 to 710,000.

“That’s a pretty big drop in the acreage, especially in North Dakota,” she said. “We had been hearing from producers and elevators that they thought the first acreage estimate was too high just given the late planting – there was some prevent plant for durum – and then prices were not overly competitive at planting.”

USDA also dropped the yield estimate down slightly with Montana going from 29 bushels per acre down to 28 bushels, and North Dakota going from 41 bushels per acre to 40 bushels.

U.S. durum production dropped about 10 million bushels (MB) in the report.

“It wasn’t a huge amount, but it was a bit of a shock to the market. We are still 68 percent higher than last year,” Olson said.

Olson also noted there are some indications that the Canadian durum yields may be a bit lower than expected. In the latest Saskatchewan crop report, they have an estimated yield of 30 bushels per acre. Currently, Stats Canada has estimated the national durum yield at 39 bushels per acre. That indicates their yields might be a bit lower and could mean lower production there, as well.

“We’ll see what their next report shows,” she said.

Another thing, too, is now that harvest is wrapping up, producer selling is expected to slow a little as they consider storing some of their crop.

“One thing to keep in mind is even with higher world production, ending stocks continue to decline, so we are still faced with fairly tight world durum supplies,” she said.

Harvest is wrapping up in the northern durum growing region of the U.S. In North Dakota, about 10 percent of the crop was left to be harvested in the very northern areas as of the first week in October. Montana’s durum harvest is “pretty much done.”

For the most part, Olson said the U.S. durum crop is of pretty good quality with test weights averaging over 61 pounds per bushel, with very low damage, and strong falling numbers.

“However, we are seeing some smaller kernels in this year's crop. And protein is averaging 13.9 percent so far,” she said. “That’s significantly lower than the 15.5 percent in last year’s crop, which was elevated due to the drought. There are some areas of low protein, even down to 11-12 percent.”

On the demand side, domestically, the U.S. did see some buying activity in the past few weeks, but that’s been slowing some. She noted the most recent Milling and Baking Report mentioned that pasta manufacturers have covered most of their semolina needs through December and they’re slowly extending coverage into 2023.

On the export side, the U.S. is now just over 6 MB sold. That compares to 4.5 MB a year ago. The bulk of it has been to Italy.

“We haven't seen any North African demand yet, and in general, we’re expecting to see higher demand from both Morocco and Algeria, so we’ll see if the U.S. secures any of that,” she said.

“That increase in exports is great, but if we look at average numbers, our sales pace is still behind average.”

Canadian durum sales are seeing a similar trend. Their sales so far are behind a year ago, as well. Also in similar fashion, their sales are higher to Italy but down to the North African region, too.

“However, fairly recently we did see an Algerian tender for durum, and Tunisia, as well, but we don't know where those purchases will come from,” she said, adding that the two countries were looking at a combined 5.5 MB in those two durum tenders.

In the near-term, the big things the market will be watching is the wrap up to harvest and also what the demand situation will be for the next couple months.