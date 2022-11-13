Durum market seeing upward price movement

After seeing prices slip slightly during harvest, the durum market is again experiencing some upward price movement.

As of Nov. 7, cash prices to producers ranged from $9 to $10, although most of the bids were trending closer to $10 for top milling grade durum, according to Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, who said that’s about 50 cents higher than it has been in the last couple weeks.

Olson also noted that the Minneapolis National Durum Index was also showing a bit higher at $9.24.

“We are starting to see some price movement,” she said. “I think part of that is because producers sold some right at harvest, but after that they’ve said there’s no major incentive to sell. So I think when there is demand, buyers do have to bid up that price a bit to get it out of the bins.”

Looking forward, Olson noted the market is expecting strong demand for pasta this year.

“When you look at things like inflation, a potential recession, foods like pasta tend to do quite well because they are affordable, they can feed a lot of people at a fairly low price,” she said. “In visiting with the industry, it looks like potentially strong demand.”

According to USDA’s latest projection, the agency is showing a potential increase of just one percent in durum food use this year. However, if there is more demand for pasta, it will be interesting to see if USDA makes adjustments in its projections.

Like many other industries, the durum millers and pasta manufacturers are struggling with higher inputs, labor, and transportation costs, which have all gone up, according to Olson, pointing out that logistics still present some challenges and every so often there could be issues just getting the product out.

“But right now, there is positive demand for durum and pasta. We’ve seen a bit more buying taking place domestically for coverage,” she said.

In its last update, “Milling and Baking News” reported that pasta manufacturers for the most part have coverage for the rest of this year and a good portion of the first quarter of 2023.

“But it’s very slim after that, so there’s not a lot of advanced purchasing taking place right now,” she said. “Even though things look promising here, unfortunately, in terms of our export market, it’s been very slow. We have not seen any new sales of durum in recent weeks.”

As of early November, U.S. durum sales stood at 5.1 MB sold, which is actually down a bit from last year.

“That’s really not a great trend to see, because last year was one of the slowest years we’ve had in a long time. Obviously, with the significantly lower production and very high prices, it wasn’t a good export year,” she said.

USDA is projecting 25 MB of exports for the U.S. this year, but Olson doesn't believe that’s going to happen. The bulk of U.S. durum sales have been to Italy, but there have also been some decent sized sales to Algeria recently.

Another encroaching concern is that the Great Lakes ports will be closing whenever it freezes, usually in late December or January, so there won’t be a lot of business for a couple of months.

“What we’re hearing, just given so much uncertainty on price, geopolitical issues, and economic uncertainty, is that a lot of export customers are buying hand to mouth, so not large advanced purchases,” she said.

Looking north, Canada only has data on sales by destination through September, but that data showed their export sales were also down. And, similar to the U.S., Canada is seeing similar trends with a bulk of their sales to Italy, but not significantly higher than a year ago.

“They’ve seen some sales to Morocco, but otherwise they’re not seeing a huge pickup in demand either,” she said. “I do think that their export pace has picked up in the last couple weeks, but we don’t have the destination data to go with it. That said, I think their sales have been increasing.”

Other than that, there’s not a lot of new news on the world situation. Production is higher this year, but with demand projected to remain strong, ending stocks on a worldwide basis are going to be tighter than normal and actually at a 15-year low.

Olson pointed out that the industry did see a rebound in supplies and stock levels here in the U.S. and Canada, but on the other hand, there was a decline in Europe and North Africa.

“A few things supporting price are still that potential strong pasta demand, and then just the overall tight world supplies of durum,” Olson said, adding one other thing the market is already looking at is planting for 2023.

“Durum needs to be very price competitive to get acres, so I think that’s another thing playing into prices. But, on the flip side, we have that slow export demand, and just with the geopolitical uncertainty around the world and the economic situations, things can change quite quickly,” she concluded.