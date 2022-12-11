Durum market seeing weakness as year-end approaches

After a period of moderate strength in November, the durum hit a bit of weakness in early December with prices slipping back to $9.50 per bushel at most locations for top end durum.

Whether it’s just seasonal weakness as the year-end approaches and plants slow down, or maybe expectations for consumption to drop over the holidays with other foods served during that time, or just a reflection of the market, there was some general weakness in a lot of commodities in early December.

“It did rally a bit. It was likely enough to pull out some increased producer selling in both the U.S. and Canada, which was enough to fill nearby pipeline needs,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “To put it in perspective, the week before Thanksgiving prices were around $9.75 to $10 at a lot of locations, but now have dropped back to $9.50. The harvest time low was in the low to mid-$8 range, so we have certainly had some nice appreciation.”

Some other factors that may have impacted the market, according to Peterson, is sympathy with the other grain markets like corn and the other wheat markets that saw a setback, as well. Also, this is the time of year with the Great Lakes about to freeze and the realization that any new demand may be staged closer to the late winter timeframe. Going out through the Gulf could be a challenge, as well, because of the low water levels on the Mississippi River.

“We can rail it out to the end of the St. Lawrence Seaway, but railroads are still struggling a bit. All that together makes it tougher to compete for export demand,” he said.

Despite the recent setback, there’s still a lot of positives in the market. Even though there were bigger crops here in the U.S. and Canada, supplies are still not robust worldwide, Europe had “a very tight crop” last year, and there are still concerns about dryness in a large part of Europe. Also, in North Africa, conditions are still quite dry, especially in Morocco.

There are headwinds for the market, too, at least from a U.S. export perspective.

“Unfortunately, we are still probably some of the highest-priced durum in the world market,” he said. “We’ve got excellent quality, which certainly helps, but it’s going to make it more challenging to get some of the big export demand unless we see prices in Europe strengthen sharply, or Canada raises its prices a bit.”

Looking at world demand, even though there are some headwinds with the strength of the U.S. dollar, Peterson noted that in the latter part of November the U.S. did capture part of a recent tender to Algeria of about 2 million bushels (MB).

“That might have been some of the strength in the durum market, as well, as there is anticipation of trying to get some durum to cover that sale,” he said.

Total U.S. durum sales as of the end of November stood at 8 MB, which is up 48 percent from a year ago. By country, Algeria represents 50 percent of those sales, Italy 34 percent, and the rest is composed of some small market sales to Guatemala, Japan, and a few other smaller markets.

“Hopefully we can continue to see a few more sales of that size as we go through the year,” he said.

To the north, Canada, as of the end of November, had shipped 54 MB of durum. That’s about 35 percent ahead of last year’s pace of 40 MB at this time.

“They’ve seen an increase in their producer deliveries to elevators and we’ll see what type of demand they’re able to capture over the next few months. I would expect a little bit of a slow down with winter freeze up, and then more as we get into spring,” he said.

Some of the new news in the market is that Stats Canada came out with an updated production estimate on Dec. 2. The agency took the durum crop down to 200 MB from the earlier estimate of 225 MB in August/September.

“So that’s certainly a positive going forward. That’s about a 10 percent smaller crop than what the market was trading on. But it’s still nearly double last year’s crop of 111 million bushels, but the fact it’s down that much from August/September to November is price positive,” he said.

“The big thing was they harvested more durum acres – 400,000 more – but the final yield of 33.7 bushels per acre was much less than the earlier estimate of 39 bushels per acre, so that’s more confirmation as to how dry it was in southern Saskatchewan,” he added.

Looking at domestic demand in the U.S., according to “Milling and Baking News,” for this quarter most pasta plants are about 90 percent covered. It’s estimated that they’re only about 65-85 percent covered for January through March, and only 15 percent for April/May.

Peterson pointed out that mill run times are still good and there are still really good pricing margins in stores. But, with food inflation, there is pressure at the retail end to keep prices in check, which then puts downward pressure on semolina. Still, he’s anticipating stronger domestic demand this year.

Although seasonally the market has hit a slower part of the year, looking long-term going forward, there are a couple things that offer potential price support as we get into 2023, according to Peterson.

“It’s still extremely dry in parts of Europe; North Africa, especially Morocco, is still dry; and with potentially less of a Canadian crop to compete in the export market, we may see them be a bit less aggressive which then would open the door for us,” he said. “Until then, we’ve seen a bit of a setback in the market from the November highs, but we’re still trading well above the harvest time lows.”