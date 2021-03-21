Durum market showing some strength in prices

As planting time nears, durum prices continue to remain strong as the commodity faces competition for acres in 2021.

The durum market has been steady and is showing some strength in prices, according to Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“We’ve seen a few locations hit $7 for bids, that’s up a little bit,” he said. “A lot of the other bids are still in that $6.50-$6.75 range for old crop. The big question going forward is: will there be more strength in new crop or harvest 2021 prices because of the competition for acres, or even into this summer based on continued strong domestic demand? Some of the new crop bids are down in that $6.25 range. That’s a little lower, so we’ll see what happens once the March 31 planting intentions report comes out.”

What’s driving the market is the fact that prices are still being supported by little to no producer selling or movement. The market is still seeing very strong U.S. pasta sales, which really haven’t backed off any since COVID-19 struck a year ago, and domestic mill grind has remained strong. All those factors have been supportive to the market.

On the export side, as of the first week of March, U.S. durum sales stand at 25 million bushels (MB), with about 6 MB of that left to ship out, which is similar to a year ago. In terms of overall sales to date, the 25 MB total is about 20 percent behind last year’s pace.

“But I think it’s certainly on pace to meet USDA’s projection,” Peterson said. “We still need to see some sales when the Great Lakes open up.”