Durum market showing some strength in prices

As planting time nears, durum prices continue to remain strong as the commodity faces competition for acres in 2021.
The durum market has been steady and is showing some strength in prices, according to Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission.
“We’ve seen a few locations hit $7 for bids, that’s up a little bit,” he said. “A lot of the other bids are still in that $6.50-$6.75 range for old crop. The big question going forward is: will there be more strength in new crop or harvest 2021 prices because of the competition for acres, or even into this summer based on continued strong domestic demand? Some of the new crop bids are down in that $6.25 range. That’s a little lower, so we’ll see what happens once the March 31 planting intentions report comes out.”
What’s driving the market is the fact that prices are still being supported by little to no producer selling or movement. The market is still seeing very strong U.S. pasta sales, which really haven’t backed off any since COVID-19 struck a year ago, and domestic mill grind has remained strong. All those factors have been supportive to the market.
On the export side, as of the first week of March, U.S. durum sales stand at 25 million bushels (MB), with about 6 MB of that left to ship out, which is similar to a year ago. In terms of overall sales to date, the 25 MB total is about 20 percent behind last year’s pace.
“But I think it’s certainly on pace to meet USDA’s projection,” Peterson said. “We still need to see some sales when the Great Lakes open up.”
With the warmer temps the region has been experiencing lately, there should be a timely opening for the Great Lakes, which is usually in April.
As far as U.S. durum sales, Peterson said the one region that’s been a bit disappointing is North Africa, which has accounted for only about 10 percent of U.S. durum sales this year. Typically the U.S. hopes that region will take up 20-30 percent of total sales.
“Hopefully we’ll see some of that pick up as the Great Lakes open up,” he said.
Peterson noted that Canada has been a pretty aggressive exporter into that region.
“I think some of the slower pace into Algeria is due to their government trying to minimize imports a little in order to support their own local producer prices,” he said.
Like the U.S., Italy is Canada’s big buyer, accounting for 35 MB in sales. Besides Italy, which is double what Canada sold last year, sales to Morocco are up 86 percent with 26 MB.
From August through the end of January, Canada’s actual shipments total 110 MB, which puts them up about 25 percent from a year ago.
“Canada was projected to hit a record level of exports this year of nearly 200 million bushels, so they still need a pretty aggressive shipping campaign over the next few months through the end of July,” he said.
Canada durum sales to the U.S., however, are down 41 percent.
“Ironically, I think some of that is because of stronger local prices in Canada for some of the durum,” he said. “In Canada that’s being supported by the strong feed wheat market, but also their need to support their strong export program overseas.”
Looking at prices in Canada and the U.S., the Minneapolis Grain Index for U.S. prices is about $6.70 per bushel. In Canada, bids are close to $6.85-$7 on their averages, so prices there are a little stronger. Canada’s new crop bids are about $6.60 (USD).
With all that said, Peterson noted the latest projection from Agricultural Canada is only calling for about a 5-6 percent increase in durum acres in Canada, which would put them at around 6 million acres. A very strong canola market and pulse crop markets are driving that.
“In the U.S., for the time being, markets will be supported by strong domestic demand and slow producer sales, but the big driver going forward will be what happens with acres, both in the U.S. and in Canada, as well as growing season weather,” he said, adding that it’s still very dry in both regions and both may see just a marginal increase in acres.
Peterson also explained that crop insurance prices for durum in the U.S. are at $6.78 per bushel. That’s $1 over last year’s level of $5.75.
“Insurance coverage of durum has shown a greater year-to-year increase than the actual crop price,” he said. “Actual cash prices are only about 50-60 cents higher, whereas the insurance is over $1, so we’ll see if that helps hold acres or maybe lead to a bigger increase than anticipated. But as of right now, there’s just a marginal increase anticipated.”
Looking ahead, some of the challenges going forward for durum could be that prices within the European Union are starting to weaken a little from January. All winter they had been a little stronger than North American prices.
Also, this is a critical period for the durum crops there in North Africa, so weather there can become a factor. Peterson pointed out that Morocco has received some timely showers, which is a little different from a year ago when they were quite dry, and Algeria and Tunisia are both on the dry side, so those are supportive issues.
Then there is the weather back in the U.S. and Canada to consider, as well.
“If we start getting some precipitation, alleviating the drought concerns, or some of the other commodities back off in prices somewhat, canola and pulses, maybe that might put a little pressure on durum,” he said. “But for the time being, at least until we get acres secure, and maybe alleviate some of the drought concerns, the durum market seems to have some pretty supportive factors. Whether those factors are enough to push prices higher remains to be seen, but for right now it seems to be more of a stable environment for the near-term.”