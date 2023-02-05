This is typically a slow time of year after the Great Lakes ports have closed, and that’s where the durum market is at this time … slow. Most cash bids around the durum region range from $9 to $9.25, which is about 25 cents lower than in mid-January. Most of the cash bids are closer to $9.

“This is always a slow time of year, but this year it seems painfully slow,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

In terms of durum exports, during the last week of January, the U.S. did have a sale of just over 900,000 bushels to an “unknown destination.” Earlier in January there was another 900,000-bushel sale.

“That’s not too bad for January. That puts our total sales at 11.5 million bushels (MB) so far this marketing year. That compares to 6.2 MB a year ago, she said. “However, the USDA estimate for the year is 20 MB, so there’s still a ways to go to hit that mark.”

Olson noted that the Great Lakes ports finally closed on Jan. 21, which is the latest closure since the mid-1970s, so that extended the season longer than normal.

“Obviously, that closure means we’ll have limited European sales and shipments until spring,” she said.

Looking closer at U.S. export sales, Algeria and Italy are the top two customers and are about even at just over 4 MB in sales. For Italy, that's up 37 percent on the year. For Algeria, the sales are 2.5 times more than what they purchased from the U.S. last year.

“Even though we’ve seen some sales this month, overall sales are lower than normal, historically speaking, and that really does kind of pin down prices in the near-term,” she said.

As is well-known, Canada is the prime competitor to the U.S. for durum sales. Canada had a large durum crop in 2022 and they’ve been very competitive in terms of pricing for exports.

“Canada’s durum sales are also almost double what they did last year. However, the quantity is much larger at about 90 MB,” she said.

Like the U.S., Canada has seen higher sales to Italy, as well as to Algeria, and they’ve also been picking up some Tunisian demand. Canada has also had higher sales to the U.S. Through November, Canadian sales to the U.S. total 11 MB. That compares to 8 MB last year at that time.

Olson noted that Tunisia made a recent tender for 4.5 MB of durum.

“(Tunisia) did make that purchase, but we don't know the origin, but given the price dynamics, it’s very likely the U.S. did not catch any of that business. Most of it has been going to Canada or some of the European countries,” she explained.

Other than that, news in the market has been fairly quiet. Weather-wise, after a pretty big drought in Africa and dry conditions in Europe, both those areas have seen some improved moisture, so that will bear watching as the year goes on.

The next thing the market will be giving a lot of attention to is the spring-planted durum. Olson noted that they’re starting to see some estimates out of Canada, including one from Agriculture and AgriFood Canada (AAFC).

“Their first estimate is for durum acres to actually decline by about 5.5 percent, bringing total acres down to 5.7 million acres, which would be the lowest in four years,” she said.

“Here in the U.S., we’re hearing mixed discussions. Some producers are saying they’ll plant more, some indicating they’ll plant less,” she continued. “We have heard of some higher seed sales compared to a year ago, but that’s kind of tough to gauge because some producers save and plant their own seed and they can usually purchase some seed at the last minute, so that’s not always the best indication.

“I assume that we’ll continue to see more and more estimates come out. And, of course, we have the USDA report coming out at the end of March with their first estimate for planted acres,” she concluded.