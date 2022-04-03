Durum market trends unlike other wheats

While other bread wheat markets are seeing a lot of volatility with price spikes both up and down, durum is behaving in a totally different manner.

“With durum, the market continues to defy the trends in the other markets and actually drifts lower. We’ve seen as much as $1 or more appreciation in the bread wheat market over that same time frame,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission, in late March. “Obviously, it shows that the durum market is a bit more isolated from some of the others, and probably just continued sell-off from elevated prices that it reached earlier this fall and winter.”

The question is whether that trend will continue. A lot of that will hinge on the March 31 Planting Intentions Report.

“The perception of a lot in the industry right now is even though supplies have been short this past year, there will be a significant increase in durum plantings this year, which will help offset that,” he said.

Looking at current prices, many bids have backed off to the $12.50 per bushel range at the local level. The National Durum Index in early March was up to $13.15 per bushel, and now prices are down to about $12.70, reflecting those similar trends. Back in early January, Peterson noted that prices were close to $15.50, so that’s showing almost a $3 per bushel sell-off in that time.

One of the big challenges, according to Peterson, is that U.S. domestic demand has been throttled back quite significantly due to supply chain issues, not necessarily all COVID-related, but just trying to get packaging material, ingredients, and trucking and other factors that are taken for granted most years. In the last year or so, those issues have snuck up on the industry and throttled back production and, as a result, some demand was lost.