Durum market unlike other wheat markets

While other classes of wheat and other commodities in general have seen some price appreciation in recent weeks, that’s not been the case for durum.

“Unlike almost all of the other commodities, durum prices are not seeing price appreciation,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “In fact, we’ve actually seen cash bids declining. Current prices in the region are ranging from $12.25 to $13. New crop bids range from $10 to $11.”

One reason for this, Olson explained, is that there is no durum futures market like for some of the bigger commodities and durum is isolated from that market activity that’s bringing up the other classes of wheat.

Also, some of the more specialty commodities like barley, flax, and canola are showing some pretty lucrative contract prices.

“We’re not seeing that with durum and so it is, I don’t want to say the one commodity left out, but it is, kind of,” she said.

Another factor that was not a positive for durum prices was the Prospective Plantings Report that USDA released the end of March that indicated producers intend to plant more durum acres this year. It’s important to note that the survey was done in early March.

The report showed that total U.S. durum acreage is projected to be almost 2 million acres in 2022, which is an increase of about 17 percent from last year. Desert durum acreage is projected at just 90,000 acres, but that’s up 15 percent from last year. North Dakota durum acreage is projected at 980,000, which is an 11 percent increase, while in Montana durum acres are projected at 840,000, which is up 25 percent.

“These numbers were actually above expectations,” Olson said. “Just visiting with producers and others after the report, many feel that the actual acre values will be lower due to further price declines from when the survey was taken and also some better crop options. We’ll see. Either way, this report was not positive for prices.”

Looking forward, the big unknown factor, as it is every year, is what the weather will be like and how it will impact planting, the growing season, and harvest this year.

Another report that came out April 11 was the first crop progress report that showed 1 percent of the durum crop had been planted in North Dakota.

“We have heard of some producers that were (planting) further west, but obviously, the weather this week, I think will halt everything,” she said on April 12 as much of the state was bracing for an early spring blizzard that could leave behind up to two feet of snow in some parts of the state.

“The moisture that will come with the storm will obviously be beneficial, especially for the western half of the state. But, of course, it brings cold temperatures with it, issues for livestock, etc.,” she said. “Either way, I don’t think we’re going to see a significant early planting season.”

Also in April, USDA came out with its most recent WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate). There were no changes for durum in the report. USDA still has U.S. domestic durum use down 30 percent this year, which would be the lowest in seven years.

“I think those numbers are a bit debatable. We do know that there has been some substitution for durum with other classes of wheat due to price and availability, but we’re seeing at the grocery stores some empty pasta shelves, a lot of demand for pasta, just given the current situation with inflation, and so on,” she said. “But we also know that some of that is due to supply chain issues. So it’s tough to say what the real effect on demand is.”

USDA also left the U.S. durum export forecast at 15 million bushels (MB). U.S. sales are currently stuck at 7 MB, which is down 70 percent on the year. Olson feels it’s highly doubtful the U.S. will even reach the 15 MB goal. World demand is projected to be down by a third.

“Just in terms of price, we aren't competitive,” she said.

The Canadian durum export pace is in a similar situation as the U.S. with durum sales there down 60 percent.

Among the many reports released in April, another was the stocks report, which showed that U.S. durum stocks on hand as of March 1 were just under 30 MB, which is the lowest stocks level since 2008. That compares to 42 MB a year ago. The on-farm stocks were significantly lower at 13 MB.

“The interesting thing is USDA’s estimate for the June 1 ending stocks for the year is 25 million bushels,” Olson said. “If we only have 30 million on hand right now, that would indicate a disappearance of only 5 million bushels in the next three months. We do know demand is down some, so that may be possible, but, in general, the last three months of the marketing year we generally go through 15 million bushels. I think there is potential for those stocks to go a bit lower, but I think our exports will come in lower.”

One last item to consider is what’s happening in other durum regions around the world. The U.S. and Canada are just starting or thinking about starting planting. In North Africa, that entire region has been extremely dry and although there has been some recent precipitation in that region, there is concern that it’s probably a little too late for the durum crop.

“So there are some concerns about what it might do to durum production in that region,” she said. “Between keeping an eye on that and, of course, planting here in North America, those will be the two big things to watch in the next few weeks.”

