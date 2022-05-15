Durum not reacting like other wheat markets

While other wheat markets, like spring wheat, are pushing prices higher, the durum market is not reacting in a similar fashion. Although prices are still quite good, they have not seen the appreciation that other markets have experienced in the last several weeks.

“Most cash bids have remained in the range of $12.50 to $13.50, although we’re seeing fewer and fewer bids above the $13 mark,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Looking at new crop bids, most of those are $2 or so less than current prices, so that would put those prices even with spring wheat prices.

“We really haven't seen price movement since the first of the year, so we’ve been stuck in this range for a while,” she continued. “Yes, historically speaking, those are good prices, but I think it’s a bit disappointing for producers, especially since we’ve seen spring wheat prices on the rise.

As of May 9, spring wheat prices had pressed higher with most bids in the $11.30-$11.50 range.

There are a few reasons for why durum price movement has been limited. Domestic demand remains slow and new durum purchases are very limited right now. Olson also noted that a lot of mills have fairly good near-term coverage, but then it gets quite limited as we get further into the calendar year.

In the U.S. desert durum region, harvest has just gotten started. Arizona had about 8 percent of its crop harvested after the first week in May.

“But we have to remember that in recent years the production has ranged from 5-10 million bushels, so yes, that brings new supplies, but it’s fairly limited,” she said. “The market is basically counting on a good crop this year to help with those supply levels.”

Throughout this entire marketing year, the market has been concerned about slow export demand, although the U.S. has picked up a few random sales here and there over the last couple months. Total U.S. durum sales are still just 7 million bushels (MB), which is well behind last year’s total of 24 MB.

“The good news is that almost all of those sales have been shipped, so we know that they’re going to be counted as exports and not be canceled. Usually at this time of year we still have some unshipped sales,” she said.

USDA was to provide its updated supply and demand numbers on May 12, but given the current USDA export estimate is 15 MB and the marketing year ends at the end of May, Olson doesn’t expect U.S. sales will reach that figure.

“I think we will see some adjustments in the numbers, maybe not this month, but next, and specifically, probably a higher stocks number at the end of the day,” she said. “That probably wouldn’t be the friendliest to prices, but it might lessen some of the supply concerns.

“In regard to that stocks number, regardless of what the value is, only a small percentage is being held on-farm, so most of those are off-farm stocks,” she added.

Looking at the most recent Canadian export data, their exports are also significantly behind last year’s pace with just 70 MB in sales. That’s down about 60 percent from last year’s total of 180 MB.

But right now the big issue is the planting delays in the northern durum region. The durum producing region in North Dakota received some much needed moisture in the form of both snow and rain, which is very good, but combined with cooler temperatures, this has delayed planting. The crop progress report from May 9 indicated that just 3 percent of the durum was planted in North Dakota. That’s well off the 37 percent pace of last year.

“At this point, we’re not extremely late, especially since you can plant durum a little later. But we are looking at potential rain at the end of this week and then some chances next week of warmer temperatures, so maybe we’ll get some more field work done then,” she said, adding that to this point it has been continuously delayed.

Montana, on the other hand, missed out on a lot of the snow and rain and conditions there are actually still quite dry and that has allowed producers to make some planting progress. About 30 percent of the Montana durum crop has been planted, which is ahead of average and last year.

The durum situation in Canada is near what producers in North Dakota are seeing. Planting in the eastern durum producing area in Canada is delayed due to snow, rain, and cold temperatures. For example, in Saskatchewan, only 3 percent of the durum has been planted, but further west, especially into Alberta, about 50 percent of the crop is in the ground. Olson pointed out that it has been very dry there and soil moisture is quite short, which is similar to what producers in Montana are seeing.

“It’s very important to keep an eye on the planting pace because, similar to spring wheat, the market is kind of counting on a good crop this year to recover from the low supplies last year,” she said.

Looking at durum stocks, Olson mentioned that U.S. stocks number might be adjusted in the upcoming USDA report. In Canada, the March 1 stocks report indicated their stocks total at about 55 MB, which is about half of what they were last year.

“Looking at the two countries combined, stocks are down by more than a third from where they were two years ago. That’s what’s concerning to the market – the shrinking supplies, so this year’s crop will be quite important,” Olson said.

Other than that, Olson noted there’s not much new in the durum market. It’s still dry in North Africa and it’s looking like their production will be down, especially in Morocco where they will have a very short crop. And the market has not heard too many concerns lately with the European crop, which is projected to be higher this year.

“Really, the big market news is the planting in the U.S. and Canada,” she said.

