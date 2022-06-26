Durum planting nears completion; weather watching begins

With durum planting finally nearing completion in North America, the market is now turning its attention to the weather here and around the world. Neither factor has moved durum prices much; however, as they continue to bring around $13 a bushel or slightly more to producers, which is still historically high.
“The durum market still has a lot of questions on what the 2022 world durum crop potential is,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Since mid-May, when we had a lot of concerns about the North American planting pace and conditions, some of that has taken a back seat. There were primarily concerns over the final planted area due to delays, and that uncertainty over acres is still providing market support but to a lesser degree. Now that we've reached the end of planting season, we’ve shifted to some new dynamics. It’s getting quite dry in parts of Europe and Turkey which took a little notch out of world durum production.
“That puts a little more focus on the North American crop potential. Even though U.S. planting may be a little less than expected due to the delayed planting season, parts of the Canadian provinces and Montana have been getting better moisture recently, so maybe their yield prospects are a bit better,” he added.
When all is said and done, the market really hasn't moved much.
“It’s still at a point where it’s very hopeful for a strong North American production recovery from the devastating drought of 2021, but at the same time, realistic that the world and U.S. and Canadian ending stocks are quite tight, and that the market doesn't have a lot of leeway,” he said. “So, prices continue to be supported in the near term.”
On the world level, Peterson noted that prices have started to appreciate a little with dryness in parts of Europe and a recent heat wave that producers there have been experiencing. There has also been confirmation that the Turkish durum crop will be smaller than anticipated. The North African drought has been known for a while, he added, so that’s not affecting the market.
“We’ve seen European prices start to strengthen a little bit. The U.S. and Canada have not seen appreciation in prices, even though they’ve reached the end of planting, and we’ve got some decent moisture in many areas,” he said. “The market really hasn't backed off, so we’re still in the $13-$13.25 range for old crop. It just shows that until we get more comfort from the European situation and Canada gets more rain in the very dry parts of its durum area, the market is probably going to continue to be supported to some level.
“With that said, we’re at a point in the growing season where some of those more favorable weather patterns can shift dynamics quickly, so we may begin to see a little more volatility in durum prices compared to the past few months,” he added.
Looking at the most recent planting progress numbers, as of June 12 about 83 percent of the North Dakota durum crop was planted. Whether that 83 percent is a part of the early March intended acres, or what producers were looking to plant on that day, is up for debate. There’s a lot of variability to what that means, but the bottom line is that North Dakota producers did not get all their durum acres planted. Peterson said the market will get a clearer picture on June 30 when USDA releases its final planted acreage report.
“North Dakota is the largest durum producer in the U.S., so it is going to have an impact on final production,” he said. “The lateness of the North Dakota crop is also an issue for the market to monitor.”
About 43 percent of the state’s crop had emerged as of June 12. Typically, 87 percent has emerged by that time. Montana has fared better with 100 percent planted by June 12 with 86 percent already emerged. Normal for Montana is about 65 percent emerged.
“Their only caveat is they still have some dry pockets,” he said. Seventy-six percent of the Montana crop was rated in good condition. That compares to 82 percent rated good and another 6 percent rated excellent last year at that time.
“Their crop condition, even though it was planted earlier, is probably a notch behind a year ago and that’s just because of some of that ongoing dryness,” he said.
Looking at the U.S. desert durum crop, 60 percent of the Arizona crop has been harvested which is a little ahead of normal. The combined production of crops in California and Arizona is estimated at 9 million bushels. That compares to 7 MB last year.
As far as Canadian production, updated acreage numbers will also be provided at the end of June. Canada, Peterson noted, has been quite dry in a lot of its key durum areas. Although some areas have received rains recently, there is still a notable portion of their main durum area that’s marginally dry to overly dry where there’s still quite a bit of concern about production, especially if they start getting more of the heat that the U.S. has been getting.
“As we get past some of these production issues, we need to look at demand. Right now, there’s not a lot of strong demand from world or U.S. buyers as they’re waiting for further price breaks,” he said, adding that it’s estimated U.S. domestic pasta manufacturers are about 70 percent covered for the third quarter, but only 15 percent covered for the fourth.
“So, they’re going to need to come in and do some buying. If prices would break here in July on good weather in North Dakota and Canada, I would anticipate some coverage from them as well as international buyers,” he said.
“What a lot of world buyers are concerned about is if the drought in Turkey and Europe worsens, and conditions in Canada remain dry or get drier, or July heat impacts our later planted crop, we certainly could quickly gain some good support under this market going forward,” he continued.
“It seems the comfortable place for the market is to still be at an above normal price of around $13-$13.25 to the grower, until we get a clearer definition of what the 2022 crop will be.”