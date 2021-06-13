Durum prices bounce up on weather news

As temperatures reached into the 90s and even triple digits in some places, and with little rain, durum prices rose slightly in early June.

“With the durum market we did see a little bounce back in prices. Buyers may be a little bit on edge with the dryness and then the recent shift to some pretty hot temperatures for the early part of the growing season,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission. He added that some nearby bids are back up to the $7.50 range after they had fallen off a little in May when the region did get some rain. New crop bids are back up to $7.25 in some areas and $7.50 in others.

“Buyers may be a little on edge, and obviously, producers are not looking to sell as uncertain as the moisture patterns have been this spring,” he said. “Anytime you get an extended period of 90-degree temps on a wheat crop, no matter what stage of development other than harvest, it’s typically not a good thing for yield potential.”

Peterson pointed out that the durum crop in North Dakota and Montana is not rated as low as the North Dakota spring wheat crop yet, which is some of the lowest condition ratings since the 1988 drought.

For durum, in the first rating report for the current growing season, the most recent ratings for North Dakota were 52 percent good-to-excellent. About 15 percent of the crop was rated poor-to-very poor. In comparison, the North Dakota spring wheat crop is down at 30 percent good-to-excellent.

“For this time of year, this early in the growing season, we should be 70-80 percent good-to-excellent,” he said, adding that both rain and hot conditions are in the forecast for the next couple weeks. Whichever forecast comes the closest to reality will likely show what crop ratings will be going into the rest of June.