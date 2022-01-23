Durum prices continue to hold steady early in 2022

While other classes of wheat have seen a bit more volatility, durum prices have remained steady in comparison.

“Unlike spring wheat, cash bids for durum are holding steady,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “We’re seeing a few less bids right at that $16 mark, but most of the cash bids are still in that $15.50 to $16 range.”

Nothing has really changed for durum in terms of fundamentals as the market is still dealing with tight supplies and hand-to-mouth buying, according to Olson, adding that a slew of reports from USDA on Jan. 12 re-emphasized the situation.

One report that does look forward a bit is the desert durum seedings report. The seedings report estimates that 60,000 acres of durum will be planted in Arizona, which is up 13 percent from last year, while durum acres in California are estimated at 30,000 acres, an increase of 20 percent.

“Keep in mind, on a nationwide basis, that region’s percentage of total U.S. durum acreage is relatively small,” she said. “In the past few years the acreage in that region has been below-normal. Either way, we’re expecting an increase in planting (in the desert durum region), but I don’t think it’s going to have a huge impact on the markets.”

Another of the USDA reports released on Jan. 12 was the Dec. 1 stocks report. Not surprisingly, U.S. durum stocks are down 31 percent from last year with 43 million bushels (MB) on hand as of Dec. 1.