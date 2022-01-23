Durum prices continue to hold steady early in 2022

While other classes of wheat have seen a bit more volatility, durum prices have remained steady in comparison.
“Unlike spring wheat, cash bids for durum are holding steady,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “We’re seeing a few less bids right at that $16 mark, but most of the cash bids are still in that $15.50 to $16 range.”
Nothing has really changed for durum in terms of fundamentals as the market is still dealing with tight supplies and hand-to-mouth buying, according to Olson, adding that a slew of reports from USDA on Jan. 12 re-emphasized the situation.
One report that does look forward a bit is the desert durum seedings report. The seedings report estimates that 60,000 acres of durum will be planted in Arizona, which is up 13 percent from last year, while durum acres in California are estimated at 30,000 acres, an increase of 20 percent.
“Keep in mind, on a nationwide basis, that region’s percentage of total U.S. durum acreage is relatively small,” she said. “In the past few years the acreage in that region has been below-normal. Either way, we’re expecting an increase in planting (in the desert durum region), but I don’t think it’s going to have a huge impact on the markets.”
Another of the USDA reports released on Jan. 12 was the Dec. 1 stocks report. Not surprisingly, U.S. durum stocks are down 31 percent from last year with 43 million bushels (MB) on hand as of Dec. 1.
The biggest decline, Olson noted, came in the on-farm stocks as producers are holding on to about 17 MB of durum. That’s 57 percent lower than a year ago.
“That tells us two things,” she said. “We know we had less production, but it also indicates that we’ve seen more producer selling than normal, obviously taking advantage of those prices. And that shows in the off-farm stocks as elevators and mills stocks are at 26 million bushels, which is actually slightly higher than a year ago.”
According to the report, USDA estimates that durum stocks will get down to 22 MB by June 1 of this year, which is the lowest they have been in quite a while. That means to reach that number the U.S. will need to use up 21 MB in the next six months.
“If you look at the average six-month disappearance rate, it’s been close to 30 million bushels, so it’s definitely possible. However, we have to remember that both export and domestic demand has been below normal. We’ll see if we get down to that low level or not,” she said.
In the January WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) report, USDA raised the U.S. ending stocks projection for durum from 17 MB to 22 MB. USDA first lowered imports by 5 MB, but then decreased domestic use by 10 MB.
“That domestic use number is tricky because it’s comprised of food use, seed use, and also a feed and residual number,” she said.
“The food use number for the current year was lowered from 88 million bushels to 80 million this year, which makes sense given the high price of durum and they’re substituting in other classes of wheat. The seed number doesn't change a lot from year to year, but this feed and residual number (is at a negative 15 million bushels this year), so what they do is they kind of use that as a balancer to get to the ending stocks number,” she explained. “So that the domestic use number is just confusing. The truth is, if anything, they could have underestimated production, or they could be overestimating exports.”
On the demand side, the U.S. did see a nice sale to Algeria of 1.2 MB in January. Although that was welcomed news, total U.S. durum sales as of mid-January were still at just over 6 MB sold compared to 21 MB at this time last year.
“Hopefully we’ll see that pick up a bit, especially after the Great Lakes reopen in a couple of months. But I think we’ll be lucky if we hit the 15 million bushels that USDA is estimating for exports,” she said.
Lower sales are not just a concern for the U.S., as Canadian durum sales are also down by about half.
Olson pointed out this is typically a pretty quiet time of the year for durum, just after the holidays and the start of the new calendar year, and there are other sources for reports to consider. In the most recent International Grains Council (IGC) report, the IGC made a few changes, mostly to production numbers.
The IGC lowered Canada’s production estimate to align with Stats Canada’s most current estimate, which has Canadian production down to 100 MB. The IGC also raised durum production numbers in Mexico.
“We’ve seen a renewed interest in durum production from Mexican producers, so they’re switching back to growing more durum and a little less bread wheat,” Olson said, adding that Mexico’s durum production is now estimated at 66 MB, which is up 40 percent from 2021.
“Worldwide, we’re just looking at less demand due to high prices and some better domestic production. All these reports just re-emphasized the lower supplies, the expected tight ending stocks, and so we’re just going to have to see where the demand numbers go these next few months to see just how tight the situation does get,” she added.