Durum prices continue to hold strong, steady

The durum market continued to hang on to some pretty strong prices and seemed to be in a holding pattern at the end of October.

Producer prices across the region were ranging from $15.75-$16, according to Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“Looking back from where we’ve been, back on Sept. 8, the Minneapolis Durum Index reached a high of $17 and we quickly sold off to the lower $13 range on the index,” he said. “As of Oct. 22, we were back up to $15.50, so we’ve recovered some.

“The question going forward now is a matter of who might blink first,” he continued. “Buyers, domestically, certainly have some coverage, but they’re going to need to come in and buy some more before the end of the year or certainly right after the first of the year. Are producers going to sell at these levels or feel comfortable holding out for further price gains? Typically, the month of November is kind of when the market reaches a fall peak and then either holds steady or trails off through the winter.”

Peterson referred to this year as “an anomaly” just with how tight supplies are in the U.S. and Canada, so typical trends may not mean as much. In 2007-08, a similar tight period when prices were in the double-digits, prices continued to rally into the early part of the next year, but then the world situation was also much tighter.

“I think the big unknown is how much higher are domestic mills willing to press this market to get some coverage,” he said. “I think producers have pretty good staying power. They’ve had a number of other crops to market and have had some government payments, so they’re certainly not at a need to sell from a cash standpoint, but obviously, they don’t want to miss the opportunity at these levels either.”