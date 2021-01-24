Durum prices continue to strengthen through January

Corn and soybean prices continue to help support other commodity prices, including durum, though not quite as much as others.

“Durum has been a little more insulated from the price strength in other commodities, which makes sense since there is no futures market for durum, but we have seen bids in many locations strengthen. Most are in the $6 to $6.50 range,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. And similar to spring wheat and other commodities, durum will have to remain price competitive to entice producers to plant durum acres this spring.

Olson noted the big thing to consider when looking at the durum situation, especially the world durum situation compared to other classes of wheat, is that durum is in a much tighter supply situation. According to the International Grains Council’s (IGC) January report, world durum production is forecast to be slightly higher this year. However, the agency is expecting record food use, so stocks should continue to decline. The latest IGC number for world ending stocks is 283 million bushels (MB), which is down 13 percent from last year and represents a 6-year low.

Looking at the situation in individual countries, Canada is the only major durum producing country that is forecasting an increase in stocks this year, according to the IGC. The U.S. and European Union (EU) are forecasting declines in stocks, and Mexico will be stable compared to numbers from last year. Most of the major importers, specifically Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey, are also projecting declines.