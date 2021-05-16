Durum prices following rally in spring wheat

After watching spring wheat prices rally in the upper $7 range at one point, durum prices are now picking up some steam, as well.

“With durum we’re starting to see more strength in the market than what we’ve seen for a while,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “We’ll see how sustained that is with the market wanting to retreat based on some of the recent rains that have fallen in parts of the area.

“That’s a big thing that hopefully the market can come to grips with,” he continued. “The rains we’ve gotten are not drought-busting by any means and much more of the region missed the rains, than received moisture.”

Since mid-April Peterson noted that the durum market has rallied about 70 cents a bushel based on the Minneapolis durum index.

“We’re up to $7.50 in some bids out in the country, but a lot are still down in the $7-$7.25 range. But it’s certainly positive to see that,” he said.

There are several reasons that are driving the current rally, but two in particular have had more influence. One, Peterson noted, is that durum needs to do some work to catch up with the rally that spring wheat has had since mid-April. While durum has rallied about 70 cents a bushel, spring wheat has rallied $1.50 in that time, and not just in the U.S., but in Canada, as well.

The second factor that helped rally prices, especially since the first part of May, was the Stats Canada report at the end of April that only indicated about a half a percent increase in durum plantings in Canada.