Durum prices go up before stabilizing again

The durum market did see some price appreciation in early to mid-December, and since then prices have been relatively stable again, according to Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

The most common bid across the region is about $6 with prices ranging from $5.50 to $6.25.

“We really haven’t seen much of a demand surge right now, which is why we’ve seen prices just sitting there,” Olson said. “Producer selling has been relatively slow. But at the same time, domestic buyers seem very comfortable with supplies, so there’s really no push for prices to go higher right now.

“We need to keep in mind that even though the world durum situation has continued to tighten, if we look at production in the U.S. and Canada combined, it’s up 30 percent over last year,” she added. “Our supplies in the North American region definitely got replenished with this year’s crop and that keeps buyers fairly comfortable with supplies for now.”

Another factor that’s pressuring prices, Olson noted, is that U.S. export sales haven’t been overly robust lately. Sales so far stand at 22 million bushels (MB), which is down from 26 MB a year ago at this time. The bulk of the demand has been from Italy, but the U.S. did see a sale recently to Tunisia of 772,000 bushels. The U.S. still hasn’t seen any sales to the North African countries of Algeria or Morocco, a region that had drought affected crops this year.

North of the border, Canadian export sales are up about 14 percent.