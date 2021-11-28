Durum prices hold stable ahead of Thanksgiving

Whereas other wheat markets have been up and down with a lot more volatility, for good or bad, the durum market seems to be holding stable to the price level it’s been over the last month or so.

“On the plus side, durum hasn't seen that volatility, but obviously producers would like to see another leg higher in the market,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that cash prices as of mid-November were running from $15.85 to $16 in most of the main durum regions.

Looking at the National Durum Index, as of Nov. 20, the price was $15.20 a bushel after hitting a high of $15.70 earlier in the month, implying a little weakness in the overall prices across the region.

Peterson noted that early September is when prices hit the $17 per bushel high for the year, and then in mid-September they quickly fell off to $13.40. Now they're back pressing $16.

“So we’ve had recovery, but nothing yet to take us back to test that early September level. Will that happen? Time will tell,” he said.

The other wheat markets seem to be showing some recent strength on tightening world supplies and some dryness in the hard red winter wheat regions in parts of the U.S. and Russia.

“Durum really doesn’t have those types of issues to move it. It's kind of current supply and demand fundamentals,” he said, adding that buyers appear to have enough near-term coverage and are not out pressing the market.

“A lot of attention and focus will be on what happens after the first of the new calendar year. Both U.S. buyers and international buyers are going to have to come in and get more coverage,” he said.