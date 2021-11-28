Durum prices hold stable ahead of Thanksgiving

Whereas other wheat markets have been up and down with a lot more volatility, for good or bad, the durum market seems to be holding stable to the price level it’s been over the last month or so.
“On the plus side, durum hasn't seen that volatility, but obviously producers would like to see another leg higher in the market,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that cash prices as of mid-November were running from $15.85 to $16 in most of the main durum regions.
Looking at the National Durum Index, as of Nov. 20, the price was $15.20 a bushel after hitting a high of $15.70 earlier in the month, implying a little weakness in the overall prices across the region.
Peterson noted that early September is when prices hit the $17 per bushel high for the year, and then in mid-September they quickly fell off to $13.40. Now they're back pressing $16.
“So we’ve had recovery, but nothing yet to take us back to test that early September level. Will that happen? Time will tell,” he said.
The other wheat markets seem to be showing some recent strength on tightening world supplies and some dryness in the hard red winter wheat regions in parts of the U.S. and Russia.
“Durum really doesn’t have those types of issues to move it. It's kind of current supply and demand fundamentals,” he said, adding that buyers appear to have enough near-term coverage and are not out pressing the market.
“A lot of attention and focus will be on what happens after the first of the new calendar year. Both U.S. buyers and international buyers are going to have to come in and get more coverage,” he said.
Typically, coverage for the vast majority are either a month to three months out, although some might be six months out.
“So we’re going to need to see another level of buying at some point. The question is: is it going to be in big volumes or just small sales? If we would see a big volume purchase come in, that would obviously excite the market,” he said.
Looking at current fundamentals, on the demand side, U.S. exports continue to struggle. As of Nov. 11, the U.S. had 5.5 million bushels (MB) in sales. A year ago, sales stood at 20 MB sold. According to USDA, the U.S. had no sales on the books to known countries. The U.S. has 2 MB listed as sold, but no country notification, which might be some positioning of stocks overseas ahead of the Great Lakes freeze up and then hoping to capture some European and North African sales later, Peterson noted.
Of the 3.6 MB the U.S. has shipped out, Italy, Japan, Guatemala and Panama are the only countries listed.
“It’s not so much that we don't have the quality to compete because we have a very good quality crop. It’s just simply that world prices are still as much as $3 a bushel lower than U.S. values,” he explained. “The world is trying to pull in imports from Mexico and Kazakhstan and they’re hoping for the Australian harvest and France to try and cover some of those shortfalls.
“A lot of analysts feel that after the first of the year that the world and U.S. price gap will narrow, and hopefully it's to the side with world values appreciating,” he added.
Elsewhere, Canada will have updated production numbers coming out on Dec. 3. Most analysts, Peterson noted, feel they will lower their durum crop even more than what the recent estimate is, which would really tighten things.
Looking at values in Canada, they are seeing higher values with some of their sales over $17 (U.S.) at the producer level, although there hasn’t been a lot of volume trading at these levels.
Peterson said one needs to consider that their percent of No. 1 grade is a lot smaller this year than in the U.S. market, so they’ve got not only a quantity issue driving some of the prices, but some quality shortfalls, as well. About 39 percent of their crop is a No. 1 grade, 31 percent is No. 2 grade, and 22 percent is No. 3, with another 8 percent below No. 3. Contrast that to last year, they had almost two-thirds of their crop as No. 1, another quarter was No. 2, and only 13 percent No. 3 or lower.
Some of the factors that downgraded the Canadian durum crop included test weight issues that were similar to the U.S., but they also caught more rain at harvest, so there were lower vitreous counts and lower falling number values.
“I think that’s part of why you’re seeing a little stronger prices in Canada. I think the rail freight prices are cheaper (as well),” he said. “U.S. producers continue to pay a pretty hefty freight bill for rail, and now, with the fuel surcharges going on, those are going to increase even more.
“On a positive note, with that tightness in the Canadian market, they’re not pressing the export market, as well,” he continued. “The projection is their exports will be down almost 40 percent from a year ago.”
Canada’s most recent export data shows that as of the end of September they were still running 20 percent ahead on shipments, and they were higher into the U.S., as well, although relatively small at just 2.5 MB. That compares to 600,000 the previous year, so the percentage looks high, but in terms of volume, it is not significantly higher.
The data through the end of September is not as relevant as what their current sales pace would be, but that data won’t be available for another month or two.
Going forward, some factors that may help drive the market, Peterson noted, include that in USDA’s November supply and demand report it lowered ending stocks to 17 MB by next June, which would be the lowest since 2008 when it was 8 MB. The big factor is production, which is down almost 50 percent from a year ago. But to ration the smaller crop there has been a cut in demand. The projection is for a 23 percent cut in overall usage. Exports are projected to be down almost 50 percent. With food use the U.S. is seeing some slowing pasta sales, but that’s coming off a record last year. So overall food use is down 10 percent, according to USDA. Also, pasta manufacturers are doing some blending of product with more hard red spring wheat mixed in where possible.
The one value that’s a little in question is the projected imports, according to Peterson, noting that Canada has had some major production issues, shortfalls, and actually higher prices than the U.S.
“Currently, USDA is forecasting about 9 MB more in imports, which would be up 24 percent from a year ago,” he said. “I think that’s a little suspect, especially on the Canadian durum imports. What I could see is more pasta imports coming in from Europe just with their lower base prices, and not near the tightness in the market as we have.”
Looking at overall world trends, the International Grains Council (IGC) came out with updated numbers and it tightened the picture even further, which Peterson feels is a positive for supporting world values and narrowing the gap with U.S. and Canadian prices. World production is projected down 8 percent from a year ago. The IGC took the Algerian crop down more than expected, as well as Turkey, and it also lowered the Italian crop, which was a bit of a surprise.
The IGC estimates world durum production at a 20-year low. The only two countries that saw good production was Morocco, which had a record durum crop that tightened their import needs some, and Australia, which is on pace for a larger crop, but they are currently getting some rain.
In the overall picture, exports from Australia only tally about 13 MB, so it’s not really significant in the overall scheme of things, Peterson noted.
Some of the other positive changes the IGC made was that it increased Nigerian imports and, in a little bit of a surprise, it did lower Mexican, Kazakhstan, and EU exports from its October estimate.
“I think that’s a positive because that potentially could shift more demand to the U.S. or Canada, albeit at the higher prices we have just simply because, until we get to next June, there’s really no other source of durum,” he said.
In the meantime, Peterson feels producers will continue to wait the market out.
“Obviously, they don't want to miss this very beneficial pricing opportunity, but at the same time they know that in other years of tight stocks the market can make moves in short order if all the stars align,” he said. “We’ll see what happens over the next couple months, but it would definitely be helpful to see Italy or some other big world buyer make some purchases.”