As of mid-February, local durum prices were holding steady for the most part, although in some locales they had started to drift slightly lower.

“With durum we continue to hold steady, maybe drifting a little lower in some segments of the market,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “There’s not a lot of big variables to push the market one way or the other. We’re in that transition phase with the market still trading on 2022 crop fundamentals, but starting to get more and more price influence from the 2023 outlook.”

Looking at the National Durum Index, which is a barometer of prices, Peterson noted that although it’s not absolute with what the current market is, in general it’s fallen below $9 as we hit the middle part of February. Index prices had been $9.25 back in early January and they’re getting close to being down $1.25 to maybe even $1.50 from the November 2022 highs.

“So the market has come down from those levels, but it seems to have stabilized a little,” he said.

“The one concerning thing is we’re getting into the pre-plant situation and, on a national level, durum prices have fallen below spring wheat prices, just by a few cents, so it’s nothing too dramatic, but that’s probably not positive from an industry standpoint to pull in additional durum acres if that trend continues,” he added.

On a local level, he noted that durum still continues to bid at a premium to spring wheat with most bids in the $9 range. Spring wheat is in the $8.50-$8.70 range.

“I think most producers will tell you that premium needs to be $1 if not $1.50 per bushel higher just to offset some of the production risks with durum and certainly the harvest quality risks relative to spring wheat,” he said.

In other news, USDA came out with its February supply and demand report on Feb. 8, which did not have a lot of changes for durum. Ending stocks are now projected at 27 million bushels (MB) as of June 1, 2023, down 1 MB from the previous estimate of 28 MB on higher-use projections. That would still be up from 24 MB in June of 2022.

The increase came on the domestic side with USDA raising domestic food use another 1 MB, to 83 MB, which is up from 79 MB a year ago, but still running below the COVID periods of 2019-2020 when the U.S. was using 85-88 MB.

“Nonetheless, it is a positive in the market and I think that’s been one of the reasons that durum hasn’t fallen even further with some of its recent weakness,” he said. “Domestic mill grind is at six days a week, which is pretty robust. And pasta manufacturers have been more active on locking in some prices and even been going into more deferred positions to lock in prices, so that’s probably an indication that pasta sales continue to run pretty good (and) that’s definitely a positive for prices.”

On the export side, U.S. durum sales currently stand at 11.5 MB, which is up from 6.2 MB a year ago, an 85 percent increase. Of that 11.5 MB in sales, the U.S. has already shipped out 8 MB, including 4 MB that went to Italy, and 4 MB to Algeria.

“That’s not a very deep customer list,” he said, adding that the other 3 MB is yet-to-ship sales, but they’re currently listed as “unknown destinations.” Presumably, once those bushels are designated, Italy or North Africa will be the likely destinations.

“USDA is projecting 20 million bushels in exports, so we definitely still have some work to do over the next few months, especially when the Great Lakes open,” he said.

“Unfortunately,” Peterson noted, “Canada has been the winner so far this year in capturing durum demand ahead of our own export companies. Whether it’s just more volume to work with or maybe operating on lower handling margins, their rail freight has certainly had more velocity and volume to it relative to the U.S., as well. So that’s probably another factor.”

Looking at Canadian durum shipments in the August/December period, they shipped out 70 MB compared to 44 MB the previous year, a gain of 60 percent. Their big markets include Italy, which is running two and a half times stronger; Algeria which is six times stronger; and Tunisia, which is eight time stronger than a year ago.

Canadian shipments to the U.S. market stand at 8.5 MB, which is up 74 percent from the previous year.

“That's definitely been a challenge for us on the export side,” he said.

Peterson also pointed out that recently Algeria tendered for a significant quantity of durum, and Canada was able to capture a good portion of that, which is positive from their perspective, but the prices that Algeria had to pay for February/March delivery were down about $1.50 a bushel from some of the export sales that were made in December.

So even the world market is starting to ratchet back a little, which is a negative, he said. But on a positive note, there's some pretty good demand from North Africa as the sale was larger than expected when it was all said and done. The original tender was only for about 2 MB, but the final tally was more than eight times that.

“Canada has just had more success capturing some of that Italian and North African demand. The question going forward is whether that script about to flip, because their stocks are getting a little tighter and U.S. prices have certainly gotten more competitive,” he said. “So as we get into the Great Lakes opening again in March and April, I would anticipate the U.S. to be a little more successful in competing for some of that demand.

“The challenge going forward is, as we get into the 2023 crop, how are things going to unfold and what will be the impact on prices? The early outlook out of the EU is for about a 15 percent larger durum crop, which, as we get closer to June, will start to weigh on prices,” he continued. “North Africa is not as dry as last year. The region had some good rains in January, so as of now, their crop is looking promising.”

And then it flips to North America and what happens with durum acres here and in Canada. Early indications out of Canada are for about a 6 percent reduction in durum planted area as producers are looking more favorably at spring wheat.

In the U.S., Peterson explained that durum prices have continued to slide and that’s not optimistic for holding or increasing acres as U.S. producers go into planting.

February is the month when crop insurance prices are set for spring wheat and durum. The durum price is at a ratio based on a 10-year running average of the premium or discount durum is to spring wheat over that 10-year period, he explained.

“It will be a positive ratio, but it will be more reflective of a 10-year trend as opposed to the last couple years when durum was at significant premiums,” he said. “So we’re not expecting a lot of incentives from that for durum and it’s going to have to be in a current market, which, as of right now, is more comfortable at current levels rather than trying to push higher to try and encourage additional acres.”