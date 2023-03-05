Durum prices haven’t moved a whole lot in recent weeks, and that’s the good news.

While some other commodity markets were seeing a sell-off in late February, including wheat, durum was not having the same experience.

“Durum prices really have not moved much. But maybe that’s not a bad thing as we’ve seen spring wheat prices drop quite a bit, so holding steady is not too terrible,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

Most cash bids for durum are around $9, although there are a few closer to $8.50.

“Given that we’ve now seen some weakness in spring wheat prices, in most of the durum areas the premium of durum over spring wheat is a little over 80-90 cents, so a little bit better than previous amounts,” Olson said. “That is to give producers an incentive to plant durum as compared to spring wheat. That might not be enough, but we’re seeing a wider premium there.”

Olson also noted that there’s not a lot of new news in the market, which could provide some direction. The International Grains Council released its February report, but didn’t make any significant changes to the world durum situation for 2022-23. And the market is still looking at higher production from last year.

“If we look at the use numbers, they're about a percent higher than last year and actually lower than some of the previous years’ usage just because our supply levels have been dropping,” she said, adding that ending stocks are still forecast to be down 11 percent from last year, which would be at a 15-year low.

Trade, she pointed out, is forecasted to be significantly higher due to the increased demand from Europe and North Africa.

Looking at the U.S. situation, exports are at 11.5 million bushels (MB) sold, which is still about double where sales were a year ago at this time. However, there really haven’t been any new sales in the past couple weeks to report. Thus far, the bulk of the demand for durum has come from Italy and Algeria.

Canadian exports are also about double what they were last year. Canada, Olson pointed out, has been pretty aggressive with their sales and very competitive on price. Their sales so far total 112 MB.

European exports through November were also higher, about 40 percent more than a year ago at about 14 MB. That compares to 9.8 MB a year ago. The bulk of those sales are going to African markets.

Taking a look at what's happening with world durum prices actually explains some of these export flows.

“The U.S. durum prices are still higher than the Canadian durum export prices,” she said. “Obviously, they’ve been a bit more competitive. But we’ve seen export prices as a whole decline a little just because demand overall has leveled off a bit, so there are slightly weaker prices everywhere.”

Algeria did tender for 300,000 tons of durum in mid-February, and it’s believed Canada got those sales, but Olson said that hasn’t officially been reported yet. Otherwise, there haven't been a lot of big purchases of durum worldwide.

Other than that, Olson said a lot of the market focus has been on the uncertainty here in North America regarding acreage expectations, as well as what planting season is going to look like.

“The acreage reports out of Canada indicate that durum acres could potentially be down. Here in the U.S. it’s the opposite,” she said. “Some producers are saying they’ll plant more durum and are expecting prices to go higher throughout the year, and then others are saying they’ll plant less durum, so there’s not really a clear direction on acreage.”

And then there’s also the weather to consider. The drought monitor still shows a drought in the durum producing area of the U.S. and Canada, and just with all the snow the region has gotten recently and the cold temperatures, there’s already concern about a late planting season.

“Europe has had some weather concerns, as well. They were in a drought for a while, though it’s been fairing a little better over there, and we’re hearing that the wheat wintered fairly well in most areas, but it has been dry again recently, so that’s a concern,” she said.

“Domestically, here in the U.S. we’re still seeing strong durum demand, strong food demand. But again, buyers are still buying a little bit of coverage at a time, not making purchases too far into the future and just buying what they need in the near-term,” she concluded.