Durum prices remain stable in late March

Durum prices were holding steady toward the end of March at over $6.50 a bushel, but most of the attention was focused on the much anticipated Prospective Planting Report, which was due out from USDA on March 31.

“Durum prices are fairly similar to where they were (two weeks ago) with most bids between $6.50 and $6.75,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “That’s an improvement from a few months ago, and we’re looking at a dollar premium over spring wheat prices. But we’re not seeing a lot of producer selling at this time, which is not unusual as they’re getting ready for field work.

“On the other side of things, buyers are fairly well supplied at this time, so there’s not a lot of movement either way in terms of buying and selling, even though, for the most part, supply levels are comfortable,” she continued. “I think there is a bit of nervousness in the market regarding possible acres numbers and planting decisions. Of course, the big thing for the durum growing areas is just how dry it is right now.”

The day before the Prospective Planting Report, when this article was written, most analysts were assuming an increase for durum acres, though probably not a significant increase, according to Olson. With the price premium over spring wheat, Olson feels that durum may pull some acres from spring wheat. Also, pulse crops and some of the oilseeds are also very competitive price-wise and may attract additional acres, as well.