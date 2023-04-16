Despite the fact U.S. durum acreage is expected to increase in 2023, that didn’t negatively affect durum prices as they remained relatively the same as they were prior to the release of USDA’s Prospective Plantings Report on March 31.

“There has been no change in cash prices around the state with $8.50-$8.75 still capturing most bids,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

That said, the National Durum Index has come down in the last couple weeks and was at $8.48 as of April 11. And it’s definitely down from the high of $9.25 in early January.

Olson noted that USDA’s Prospective Plantings Report projected total U.S. durum acreage at 1.78 million acres, which was higher than expected. The pre-report average guess, she said, was 1.67 million acres, so the report indicated slightly more than 100,000 additional acres, which was 9 percent higher than last year’s final acreage.

“Even though it came in above expectations, it didn’t affect prices, which was good,” she said. “But we all know that the acreage estimates change throughout the growing season, so it’s by no means final.”

Looking at total U.S. durum acreage in the report, the desert durum region is estimated at 65,000 acres. That’s a decrease of almost 50 percent from the previous year. Montana durum acreage is estimated at 730,000, which is an increase of 3 percent. North Dakota has the most estimated durum acreage at 980,000 acres, which is a 24 percent increase from last year.

“That was a bit of a surprise. We weren’t expecting it to be that high because we weren’t really hearing a lot of interest from producers,” Olson said.

But the report is only an indication of what producers might plant. Things can change quickly, especially depending on the weather and when planting actually starts. There are oftentimes big differences between the March estimate and the final planted acreage number. In four of the past 10 years, the acreage ended up lower than the March estimate, and in the other six it ended up higher.

“We can see some pretty big acreage shifts. In some years it’s as much as a 200,000 to 300,000 acre difference from the March estimate to the final planted acreage number,” she said. “That’s a pretty big shift for a small crop, so we do know that number can change quite a bit.”

Regarding planting, most signs are not pointing to an early start this year. Truthfully, Olson feels that planting in early May might not be out of the question at this point as there was still a considerable amount of snow cover across much of North Dakota and Montana.

As of April 10, the snow depth was anywhere from zero to 24-plus inches, so there’s still a lot of snow cover. However, looking at where most of the durum is grown in the two states, the depth is 10 inches or less.

“With the temperatures warming up this week, and if that trend continues, we’ll see a lot of that snow melt, and the moisture will be helpful,” she said. “I don’t think it’s out of line to say we could see some durum producers in the field by May, but of course, as long as we don’t get any more snow.

“I know it’s always concerning when the planting gets delayed, but recent years have shown that doesn’t automatically mean lower yields or quality. It’s really the growing season weather that’s more important,” she added.

While U.S. planting estimates came out at the end of March, Canada’s official report is not expected for a couple weeks. But in an early report the first week of April, Agriculture Canada was projecting durum acres to be down about 6 percent this year and private analysts were indicating that as well.

Besides the Prospective Planting Report on March 31, USDA also released its Quarterly Stocks Report. That report showed that, as of March 1, durum stocks were at 36 million bushels (MB), which is up 18 percent from a year ago. Disappearance in that three-month period was 12.3 MB, which is up 5 percent on the year, indicating stronger demand.

“In the April WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) report, durum ending stocks were raised from 27 to 31 million bushels, indicating we would only have disappearance of 5 million bushels in the next three months,” she said. “I do think though that the export estimate might still be a bit too high, so that 31 million bushel ending stock number might hold.”

Elsewhere around the world, conditions are still hot and dry in North Africa and there are concerns that yields will continue to be affected by that.

On the other hand, some areas in Europe have been getting some rain and cooler temperatures, which are beneficial to the crops. However, the rain did miss some of the durum regions, specifically in areas of Spain, Italy, and France. The trade will continue to watch how that crop develops.

“Another key thing to remember is that world durum stocks at this time are at a 15-year low, and we currently have production concerns in North Africa and portions of Europe, and the North American durum crop has not been planted yet, so it is still a very tight situation,” she said. “And with those stock levels I think we’ll see that continue into the next year.”