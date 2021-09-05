Durum prices skyrocket as harvest winds down

Durum prices have rocketed higher as producers move into the latter stages of harvest, but at current price levels there hasn’t been a lot of buying or selling as producers, elevators, and customers are taking a “wait and see” attitude.

“We’ve now seen bids hit $17 at some locations. That’s even a couple dollars higher than last time for top milling grade durum,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that even bids for some of the durum with lower quality discounts are still bringing $11-$12.

“Somewhat surprisingly, we’re not seeing a lot of buying or selling at those price levels,” she said. “From the producer side of things, a lot of them seem to be content to wait and see where prices go. And, of course, many are still harvesting.”

Another issue that may impact prices is that the region has gotten some rains late in August, which has caused some harvest delays and may cause some quality problems.

“We’ve gotten some rain, which obviously was beneficial, but unfortunately, for that crop that was still out in the field, it will likely downgrade some crop quality factors,” she said. “(There are) some concerns about some lower test weights and lower color, specifically. We’ll see how that shakes out, but that could impact prices, as well.

“A lot of producers are just waiting to see where they sit. But also they know that supplies are short and they know the next durum harvest anywhere is half a year away, so a lot of producers are just waiting it out,” she continued.