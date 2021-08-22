Durum prices skyrocket on projected smaller crop

With harvest progressing at a rapid pace due to the drought and a projected smaller crop, durum prices have kept moving in an upward pattern.

“In general, prices continued to march higher. We’ve exceeded $14 a bushel for durum bids in some locations and a lot of others are still at the $13 range,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “As has been the case for the last few weeks, there’s not a lot of depth of trading at those levels, so they’re kind of a benchmark. Once domestic mills and international buyers feel comfortable starting to lock in at some of those values – just with the reality of what the Canadian and U.S. northern crops are going to bring them – then we may see some consolidation in bids.

“But until then, I would expect to see a pretty wide range and some periodic volatility just until we get a better handle on what the 2021 crop is, not just in North Dakota and Montana, but certainly in Canada, as well,” he added.

Looking at the crop progress numbers in the latest USDA report, producers are moving at an incredibly fast harvest pace.

“That typically indicates probably not super robust yields in a lot of areas, and also just the results of the extreme heat and dryness we’ve had through July,” he said.

In North Dakota, 32 percent of the durum crop had been harvested as of Aug. 16. That compares to 11 percent a year ago at this time. In Montana, 31 percent of harvest was complete, which is double the pace from a year ago.