Durum prices soften, but still high historically

As the end of 2021 draws nearer, durum prices slipped slightly in mid-December, although historically, they remain in the mid-teens.

“We’ve had a little softening in average durum prices across the region,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “We’ve slipped back down to $15 cash bids at some locales, while others are holding in that $16 range.

“I think the market maybe got a little fatigued with the run-up in October/November and even though we didn't take out the previous highs, I think maybe there was enough residual selling from producers, and buyers had gotten enough coverage to get them through,” he added. “A lot of analysts feel the real test will come after the first of the year when both U.S. and international buyers will have to get another round of coverage, and supplies haven't gotten bigger.”

Peterson also noted that on the domestic front, there’s also been a little softening in pasta demand. That’s because with some products there’s more blending of non-durum wheats due to the price spread. Durum enjoys about a $5 premium to spring wheat.

“That’s maybe weakened demand a little, but I still think there’s a lot of positive fundamentals going into the first part of the year that will hopefully bring another chance for prices to rebound,” he said.

Looking at the National Durum Index, the price was sitting at $15.90 prior to Thanksgiving, but it’s now down to $15. Peterson pointed out it’s a pretty thin volume, but how much stock to put into that price trend is the question.