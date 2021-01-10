Durum prices stable amid news vacuum

Over the holidays the commodity markets are typically slow with exports put off due to frozen ports on the Great Lakes, there’s a slowdown in domestic mill run times, and little to no new news, and those factors are usually reflected in prices that tend to hold steady. Thus you have the durum market – with a slight exception: prices remain at elevated levels compared to just two months ago.

“With Christmas and New Year’s break, it’s kind of a vacuum of news. We certainly didn’t expect to see a lot of shifts in prices over that period,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “But most bids are in the $6.10 to $6.25 range across most of the durum region. On a positive note, that’s some of the highest levels since mid-summer.”

Peterson pointed out that the Minneapolis Grain Exchange durum index has gone from $5.50 in early November up to about $5.80 in late November/early December. As of Dec. 31, the index price was quoted at $6.20, which also indicates some strength in prices.

To put it in perspective, Peterson noted that values from a year ago were at $6.10 at the Minneapolis Grain Exchange index, so still not much better than a year ago, but some strength and consistency considering the larger production this year.

There are a couple factors that continue to drive and support the market including slow producer selling and very strong domestic mill grind.

“Exports aren't the driver this year like they were a year ago,” he said. “Nonetheless, the values in the export market, because of stronger prices in Europe and some shortfalls in North Africa, are still supportive to the market.”