Durum prices strengthen heading into harvest

As harvest begins, the durum market continues to show very good strength with bids across the region ranging from $12 to $13 a bushel. That’s up close to $5 a bushel from just a month ago.

What’s driving the rise in prices is continued stress on the U.S. crop, primarily in Montana and the drier areas of North Dakota and Canada, according to Jim Peterson, marketing director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“The recent heat and dryness continues to cause concern with what the potential production will be,” he said.

In the most recent USDA production estimate in July, it showed a national average yield in the low 20s per bushel range for durum. Looking at condition ratings, the Montana crop has really slipped with the most recent rating showing 55 percent of the crop was rated in very poor condition with 39 percent poor and only 2 percent good. The five-year average range is 18 percent poor-to-very poor and close to 45 percent in good-to-excellent condition, so it is certainly well below its more recent levels.

North Dakota’s crop is faring a bit better with 37 percent rated in good-to-excellent condition and 45 percent rated poor-to-very poor. But until the combines start rolling no one knows for sure.

Peterson noted that harvest has started, “probably a little too soon” in North Dakota, but producers are trying to get a good read on what's happening. In Montana, 5 percent has been harvested, more so in the Golden Triangle region of north central Montana.

“In the $12-$13 range, there’s probably not a lot of trading, if any, going on at those levels,” he said. “More or less, speculative bids are trying to figure out where producers might sell. That’s going to be the question through harvest – are producers going to try to market some right off the combine?