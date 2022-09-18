Durum prices trending down in mid-September

Although harvest is pressuring durum prices down across the region, overall they are still strong, historically speaking.
“We’re seeing producer bids trending down as harvest progresses with most bids in the $8.50-$8.75 range with some as low as $8,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. That’s down about 50 cents to $1 from a couple weeks ago for top milling grade durum.
Olson noted there are price discounts for lower protein at some locations. Yields have been higher than expected for some, and in some of those cases producers are finding there wasn’t enough fertilizer to support higher protein.
Olson also notes that they’re seeing pockets of lower color.
“The big thing now is that harvest is putting pressure on prices,” she said. “And the expectation is for a bigger crop here and in Canada, so there’s not a lot to support prices at this time.”
Harvest has been moving at a good clip with cooperative warm, dry weather helping producers progress. In North Dakota, about 65 percent of the durum crop had been harvested as of Sept. 12. That’s a little behind the average of 80 percent. In Montana, harvest is more advanced at 91 percent complete due in part to the crop being planted earlier than in North Dakota.
So far, Olson said they’re hearing of good yields. In terms of early quality, North Dakota State University has been analyzing early samples from southwest North Dakota and Montana and the data shows low moisture in the crop with protein measuring 14 percent or higher with good test weights and low damage. On the later-planted crop, Olson said there’s a lot of uncertainty for production and quality, and the quality report numbers will likely change in coming weeks.
Canadian producers are also experiencing good harvest weather, allowing them to make good progress, as well.
People are also reading…
In Saskatchewan, about 70 percent of harvest was complete, although results there have been “a mixed bag.” Some are seeing good yields while others have been below average. Harvest in Manitoba has been similar with 73 percent of harvest complete.
On the demand side, Olson pointed out that “things are a little tricky” due to the fact USDA has not been able to provide weekly export sales data in a month. USDA implemented a new computer system and has had difficulty implementing it.
“It’s been a problem because we’ve had no new weekly export sales reports to go off of,” she said. “The last report we had indicated sales are better than last year but slower than average.”
Canadian data indicates a similar theme in that exports are slower, as well.
“The big thing is that customers are holding out and being conservative on making any purchases at this time, but production is estimated to be lower and conditions in Europe and North Africa continue to be dry, so the expectation is for higher demand from those two areas,” Olson explained.
In terms of domestic demand, it’s a similar situation.
“There’s really no incentive for buyers to increase their purchases at this time, especially as they’re seeing prices go down,” she said. “The expectation is for that trend to continue or for prices to at least stabilize. So they’re not making big durum purchases at this time. On the flip side, many producers aren’t too excited to sell given the lower prices.”
USDA released the September WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) on Sept. 12. In the report, USDA made no changes to the durum supply and demand numbers. At this time, USDA is still projecting higher domestic food use and higher exports.
In terms of the world situation, Olson said there’s not a lot of new news either.
“Most of the data still indicates better production this year, but world durum stocks are expected to continue to tighten,” she said. “So even though the North American situation looks better, it is still concerning that world durum supplies continue to tighten.”