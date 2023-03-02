The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in its first unofficial projections in terms of acreage for the 2023 growing season, is looking at a potential increase of 2.5 million planted corn acres this year. USDA came out with those projections in its annual outlook conference during the third week in February.

“For 2023, USDA is projecting 91 million acres for planted corn acreage, which is up (approximately 2.5 million) from last year,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management.

“But I think the most interesting number they put out is a yield of 181.5 bushels per acre for an average nationwide yield. That’s big. That’s 5 bushels (per acre) bigger than the previous record,” he continued.

“That looks like the hardest thing to do. Although I’m sure the seed developers and companies say it’s quite possible, and I suppose it is, but to me it just looks like a big number,” he added.

Usset also noted that ending stocks continue to go up, which he feels “has cast a bit of a pall on the current market.”

“We’re constantly worried, and should be worried, about the demand side of things because prices have been high, and high prices eat away at demand,” he said.

Also in the outlook conference, USDA has projected U.S. corn exports, as well as corn use for feed, to go up in the year ahead. Ethanol was unchanged.

Looking at local cash prices, Usset noted that at one location in southwestern Minnesota, prices are the lowest they’ve been in some time, even though they’re close to $6.50 a bushel.

“That’s a good price for corn, (but) that’s the lowest since early December and 40 cents off its highs,” he said.

One thing Usset finds interesting and which he doesn’t lose sight of, is spreads and basis. In looking at the May/July corn spreads, he noted that old crop spreads are inverted – that is the May contract is trading premium to July.

“That doesn’t happen very often. I’ve gone back over 30 years and this is only the fifth time that we’ve been inverted at this time of year,” he said. “We’ve seen inverses before, but not in February or early March, so we've got an inverted market and that's the sign of a strong market, not a weak market.

“On top of that, I’m looking at basis levels in southwestern Minnesota for corn that are as good as they’ve been in 30 years for this time of year,” he added.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Feb. 27, the March cash price for corn was $6.29 and basis was -20 cents under. The September 2023 futures price was $5.92 with the basis at +1 cent over.

“I’ve got an elevator in southwest Minnesota that I track (which is) not a very strong market, everyone around them is bidding more, but they’ve been 5 (cents) under the March for two months. That’s the best basis for January/February in 30-plus years,” he said. “Of course, the ethanol plants and the serious users of corn, they’re all positive.”

Although the Chicago Board of Trade saw a sell-off of various commodities in late February, including corn, Usset isn’t buying into the notion of a weak market.

“I know the board is showing weakness, it had a bad week, and yet I have a hard time jumping on board with this because there are some factors going on in basis and carry that tells me the corn market is not that weak,” he said.

“I’m not going to get bullish, but I feel like (the corn market) can hold its own for a few more months with this going on. The basis and carry simply indicates that buyers are having a hard time buying corn, and if it’s bearish, they ought to be finding it easy to buy, and they aren’t.”