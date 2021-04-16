Fairly bullish planting reports helps wheat prices

Spring wheat prices have been on the move over the past few weeks due in part to a fairly bullish Prospective Plantings report the end of March, and also because of concerns about the dry conditions in the spring wheat region.

“Compared to two weeks ago, Minneapolis futures are up about 40 cents,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that as of April 12, when she gave her report, they were trading at $6.43. That put cash prices between $5.75 and $6.05.

Looking at the Prospective Plantings report, Olson noted the “really the big surprise” was in the U.S. corn and soybean numbers. The corn estimate came in at 91 million acres, which was about 2 million below the average trade guess. And the soybean number came in at 87.6 million acres, about 2.5 million acres below what was anticipated.

The total wheat acreage number in the report was 46.4 million acres, an increase of 5 percent over last year, and a bit higher than expected. Spring wheat acreage was estimated at 11.7 million, which was down 4 percent from last year.

“At first that number was actually higher than what was expected, but then after looking closer at those numbers it makes a little more sense,” she said, adding that USDA has acres down slightly in Minnesota and South Dakota. Acres in Montana are projected down 400,000 due to the fact they planted more winter wheat and also higher acreage to pulse crops. North Dakota spring wheat acres are down 100,000.

“We initially thought it might be lower than that,” she said. “USDA still has corn and soybeans for North Dakota increasing by a combined 2.6 million acres over last year. The reason we didn’t see a lot of that come from wheat is that we had about 3 million acres of prevent plant that will likely come back into production.