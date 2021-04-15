Fewer corn acres than anticipated for 2021

The corn market was anticipating close to 93 million acres of corn to be planted in the U.S. in 2021, so when the Prospective Planting report, released on March 31, came out with a little more than 91 million acres, corn prices responded positively.

“What was interesting is that for corn we wound up with about 91.1 million acres, which was about 320,000 more than last year, but about 2.1 million less than expected,” said Randy Martinson, Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D.

He added that continued strong demand for corn, along with the planting intentions report, were “friendly” to the market.

“USDA’s report, starting with the acres report coming in with less acres than anticipated, was the first friendly indication for corn that basically we need to add more acres,” he said. “Unless we get one tremendously good yield, we could have fairly tight supplies as far as corn is concerned.

The market has responded favorably since the report.

“We set new contract highs the first week in April and flirted with contract highs in the (April 11) session but couldn’t quite do it because of losses in the wheat market. That put a damper on corn’s ability,” he added.

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of April 12, the April price for corn was $5.52 and basis was -20 cents under. The September 2021 futures price was listed at $5.04 and basis was -4 cents under.

Looking at the planting intentions report, Martinson noted that all of the main Corn Belt states reduced acres. Corn acres in Illinois and Indiana were reduced by 4 percent, while Iowa and Nebraska cut acres by 3 percent. Minnesota corn acres were unchanged.