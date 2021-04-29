Fundamentals largely unchanged, but soybean prices soar

Although the market fundamentals for soybeans have remained largely unchanged over the past couple weeks, that has not been the case for soybean prices, which have risen dramatically.

In fact, as of April 27, the soybean market had enjoyed nine consecutive days of rising prices with local prices ranging well above $15 per bushel. Looking at prices in the region, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of April 27, the May cash price for soybeans was $15.38 and basis was -5 cents under. The October 2021 futures price for new crop soybeans was listed at $13.61 and basis was -1 cent under.

“Nine days in a row higher and $2 a bushel higher for the May contract. That takes your breath away,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota, adding that he was at a loss to explain the sudden jump in prices, and not just for soybeans, but corn and wheat, as well.

“And yet the story on the demand side – and it’s a great story – but it’s no different today than it was two weeks ago.”

One possible reason for the rise in prices is that continued strong global vegetable oil prices and the possibility of less acres being planted later this spring are providing positive forward momentum for the various crops.

“Vegetable oil prices in general have been skyrocketing of late. Vegetable oil and soybean oil this last week or so took off and I can’t explain that,” he said. “But certainly it’s good news for the soybean complex. I can’t explain it, but it has taken off.