Good demand for corn helps keep prices strong

Despite a slight price adjustment downward, corn prices remain very favorable after one month into the new year as demand remains strong.

Corn has been just incredible (in terms of) export sales over the last week, which is good (news) for the corn market,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota, to start the month of February.

Usset noted that both corn and soybean prices remain quite high and both markets are strong even though both have seen a slight slip in price, although the situation for corn appears to be in a better position than soybeans.

“March soybeans were off 90 cents over the last two weeks, while March corn is 12 cents off its highs,” Usset said. “It’s a little bit different. The corn market has picked up quite a bit.”

Perhaps Usset was understating the price situation for corn.

“Good grief! Five-dollar cash corn in southern Minnesota, well, frankly $5 plus cash corn throughout Minnesota,” he said. “It was $4 in mid-December. It was $3 in early August. It’s really breathtaking how fast this market moved.”

As with soybeans, the corn market is also inverse and Usset said he’s been analyzing inverse markets in both going back 40 years.

“The story in corn is possibly even more remarkable in that you’ve got an inverse (where) July (old crop) corn is currently trading roughly $5.30 a bushel. The new crop December contract is $4.45, an 85-cent discount,” he said. “That, too, is one of the largest inverses we’ve seen since 1980.”