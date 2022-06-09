High corn prices impact demand side

High prices for corn have been very good for producers, however, they have started to take a toll on demand. But with that said, the U.S. is still likely to hit USDA’s export projections for the marketing year.

“We’ve seen corn lose some premium. It seems like our $7-$8 has done demand destruction as far as exports are concerned,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “We’ve had a slowdown in our exports side of things on the sales, but shipments continue to be strong, which is good. We’re basically shipping everything that we’ve sold, and that’s positive. Right now, it does look like we’ll be able to meet today’s projections.”

USDA’s projection for corn exports is 2.5 billion bushels for the year, so it does look like we’ll be able to make that projection.

Looking at local prices at one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of June 7, the June delivery price was $7.57 per bushel and basis was zero. The October 2022 futures price was $7.26 and basis was +12 cents over.

Right now, planting progress is one of the main factors the market is watching closely. As of the first week in June, planting progress was actually a little bit ahead of average for the U.S. as a whole. However, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania continue to be the three states that lag in planting progress, with North Dakota being the biggest one drawing the attention because of how late it is and how many acres producers have left to plant.

“Between the two states (North Dakota and Minnesota), right now we’re looking at about 1.1-1.2 million acres that haven’t been planted as of June 5,” he said. “I would expect that that’s probably where we’re going to go with prevent plant.

“I don’t know if there’s many more guys trying to put much corn in, and I do think that some of that progress that we saw last week, that 25 percent that North Dakota gained, it was a lot of guys throwing in the towel saying, ‘I’m done planting corn, I’m switching to another crop,’” he continued. “I do think we will see somewhere in that area of 1-1.5 million less corn acres than what we anticipated in the March report.”

At this point in June, Martinson said if producers don’t have fertilizer applied on the fields, most of them will likely go toward soybeans or to sunflowers. They might also consider some edibles, but even that’s starting to get late to plant those. Producers that do have fertilizer on the field would maybe like to try and get some wheat planted, as well, as they can get in a little later for that, but for right now, Martinson feels a majority of the acres will go more toward soybeans.

“What’s surprising is that with the Corn Belt getting the crop put in decent, and then being warm and wet, the crop has started off great,” he said, noting that crop condition ratings are above the five-year average, above last year, and way above what was expected to see in the first crop progress report.

“The crop came in at 73 percent rated in good-to-excellent condition, which is a really good rating for the first rating of the year,” he said. “We are looking ahead to the 6-10 and 8-14-day forecast, which is now showing hot and dry for a majority of the Northern Plains and the Corn Belt, so we’re starting to see that forecast that we’ve been hearing about where we’re going to be warm and dry for the summer come into play. If that gets realized, that could come in and hold prices.

“I don’t know if we’re going to go back up to the old highs, but I do think that until we can get through and get the crop into the pollinating stage and a little bit closer to being ‘made.’ I think that we’re going to see this thing ebb and flow, but I don’t look for this thing to fall completely out of bed,” he added.

In South America, producers are beginning to harvest the safrinha corn crop. So far, harvest is a little ahead of pace. The safrinha area is 3 percent harvested compared to virtually zero last year at this time.

“So far we haven’t had a lot of reports on yields, but guys I’ve talked to down there say it’s coming in a little less than what they were hoping for, but it’s really early in the season,” he said. “It’s likely they’re still going to see a larger crop than last year, but it’s only because of more acres, it’s not because of bigger yield.”

Elsewhere, Martinson said the ongoing war with Russia and Ukraine continues to have an impact on the markets. The uncertainty of the situation can make for volatility in the market.

“Russia is really pushing hard to try to get the ports open in Ukraine,” he said. “Reports this morning are that they’ve now cleared the mines in the (ports), and it’s up to Ukraine to clear the path to the ports. (Ukraine is) saying it’s going to take about six months and Turkey is saying it will take about five weeks.

“Right now, it seems odd, but Russia is really pushing hard to get the exports started back up out of Ukraine, but Ukraine is trying to pull it back a little bit,” he continued. “There’s supposed to be a meeting between the countries, between the United Nations, Russia, Turkey, but Ukraine is not invited to this meeting, so that’s interesting that it’s their grain and they’re not being invited.

“Right now, that’s what the market has been watching closely…is will we or won’t we get exports out of Ukraine? And if they do start moving the wheat and corn out of there, that will add a little extra pressure on the market,” he added.

