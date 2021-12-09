Inputs, high costs could impact 2022 corn acres

The 2021 U.S. corn harvest is just two months behind us, but producers and the market are already looking ahead to the 2022 crop. And although data would indicate a “normal” corn/soybean rotation for next year, high input costs for corn may limit the amount of acres that get planted.

One of the interesting things the market is watching is the spread between what the futures value of corn is compared to the futures value of soybeans. That information typically indicates where acres are going to flex to, according to Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., on Dec. 6.

“If December soybeans are 2.5 times the price of December corn, that’s kind of the middle of the range that (indicates) ‘Hey, you’re going to plant a normal corn/bean rotation,’” he said. “We’re in a really tight way because we’re sitting here basically like 2.25 times, which is very tight historically. That means you’re generally going to plant a lot more corn acres than beans. The irony is, right now we’re sitting at a very tight number, but the inputs are so high on the corn side that you’re actually not seeing that swing adjustment anywhere. We can’t find people, really anywhere, that are looking to plant more corn acres.”

Swenson pointed out that one analyst from the University of Illinois has estimated producers may plant 96-97 million acres of corn because that spread is so tight, but he feels that estimate may be on the high side.