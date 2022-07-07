July brings fireworks to corn market

In the U.S., everyone expects to see fireworks on the Fourth of July. This year, they’re also seeing fireworks of a different nature in the markets.

“The first week of July is when we see fireworks, not only on July 4, but also in the commodity markets,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn.

One thing the market saw at the end of June was USDA’s final planted acreage and stocks report, which Jensen said was “actually a bit of a snoozer.” That June final acreage report many times will have some big headline that pushes the market in some direction. But the report this year was pretty well anticipated and didn’t have that big headline.

“There wasn’t anything shocking in that report. The crop conditions look good, we have a few more acres of corn than expected, and the market is getting pretty comfortable with what we have right now for corn production potential,” she said. “I’m not saying they’re right, but that’s how they’re feeling right now.”

The market reaction to the acreage report was mixed, opening up higher when it was first released and then finishing the day lower.

“Overall, it was interesting because corn and soybean acreage overall dropped 2.2 million acres, so farmers were looking at more of those specialty crops, which is a little unique,” she said.

“Corn plantings were actually up from what we said we were going to be doing in March, so that was a little bit of a surprise. So we had more acres and the market closed down that day,” she added.

The stocks report, how much corn does the U.S. have on hand, was also part of USDA’s June 30 release and, once again, was “pretty basic and what we thought we were going to do.”

The report indicated that the U.S. did not use as much corn this quarter as it did a year ago.

“But that is what’s supposed to happen when you have $7 corn prices, as well. So the market did its job,” she explained. “We used less corn, but that was kind of already anticipated in the market.”

Final planted corn acreage ended up being 89.9 million acres, Jensen noted. In March, producers said they intended to plant 89.5 million acres of corn. The June report shows another 400,000 acres of corn were added.

Export wise, U.S. sales are on track.

“We are below last year’s pace, but that’s what we expected,” she said. “USDA said we are not going to export as much corn, and so that stocks report we got on June 30 is the confirmation of how export sales have been going – export sales, feed use, etc. Demand is going as expected. There were no shocks, and so we’re going to be down roughly 50 million bushels in export sales from a year ago, but that has been anticipated for quite a while.

“USDA has not changed their demand numbers when it comes to old crop corn,” she added.

At this time, the South American safrinha corn crop has not been impacting the corn market much. Once again, that has been as anticipated. USDA will provide another update next week.

But, overall, corn demand is staying pretty strong.

“Of course, when you look at the markets, it’s difficult to explain why corn is down so hard, why anything is down so hard, but we have to remember the economy as a whole,” she said. “We have a lot of outside money right now in the corn and soybean markets. And so when we start seeing words like inflation and then fuel prices start dropping, and then interest rates start going up, our commodity prices are affected, as well. And so you add the big headlines from our economy and then you add weather forecasts, and it's really not surprising that we see such volatility in the markets.”

Besides crop condition ratings, another major factor to watch in the coming weeks is the weather. Jensen noted that a recent headline announced the U.S. was expecting another derecho weather forecast, which could bring strong storms and wind.

“Even though what USDA has released has been well anticipated, we still do have very tight corn stocks. We are not anticipating large ending stocks for next year. We’re still going to go down slightly from where we are this year,” she said. “Right now, it looks like we’re going to drop 85 million bushels in stocks from last year to this year. So there still isn’t a lot of wiggle room if we do get severe weather events that occur across the U.S.

“But right now, the market feels comfortable with how the corn crop looks, but that could change dramatically in the next couple weeks,” she added.

Looking at local cash prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of July 5, July cash corn prices were listed at $6.70 and basis was +75 cents over. The November 2022 corn futures prices were listed at $5.82 and basis was -26 cents under.

Jensen feels that many farmers were pretty aggressive at selling earlier when futures prices were higher.

“Talking with some farmers that I work with, some of them felt like maybe they were oversold. ‘Did I sell too much? I had to change my acres. Things got planted late. I don’t have confidence in my yields.’ And if that’s the case, you might want to be looking at purchasing some call options,” she said, adding that the market has dropped significantly, and if a producer feels they have too much corn sold, they might want to look at buying a call option to kind of help them out a little if the market does rally again.

“If you’re nervous that you’re not going to have those bushels, instead of buying back the contract at the elevator, which typically costs 25-30 cents (a bushel), you might just want to put that money into a call option instead,” she added.

“The elevator is not a brokerage firm. They are going to charge you for that. They want your cash grain. So be prepared if you’re going to try to buy out. Maybe what you want to do instead is buy a call option and then, if you don’t have the bushels and the market rallies, you’ll at least have the call option to help you write out that check to the elevator,” she concluded.