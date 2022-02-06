Lack of news keeps durum prices soft

Since mid-January, a lack of news of any kind has helped to soften the durum market.

“We’ve seen a softening in values since mid-January. Part of it is due to a lack of news – really no overly bullish or overly bearish news either way,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “So the market has been at somewhat of a standstill. Typically when that happens you see the market back off a little. I think buyers have been waiting for further price breaks.”

Peterson pointed out that prices at the Minneapolis Durum Index have declined about 50 cents a bushel since mid-January. Prices, as of Jan. 31, were at $15 even. The January high was $15.60 set in the first week. The recent highs were $15.90, which were back in mid-November.

“The bigger thing outside of the durum market is we’ve seen a sell-off in general wheat futures, so I think in sympathy with some of that setback, we’ve seen pressure come into durum,” he said.

Local bids for durum are down around the $15 range, with some still holding at around $15.50. The North Dakota average might be around $15.25, which is a bit above the national average.

Peterson noted that domestic rail bids at Chicago, which is a main pricing center, are at $18.50 a bushel. That has been unchanged in recent weeks.

“For some perspective,” Peterson said, “a year ago millers were paying $8.55 a bushel at Chicago, so obviously, from a buyer’s perspective, the market is still quite elevated.