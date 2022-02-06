Lack of news keeps durum prices soft

Since mid-January, a lack of news of any kind has helped to soften the durum market.
“We’ve seen a softening in values since mid-January. Part of it is due to a lack of news – really no overly bullish or overly bearish news either way,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “So the market has been at somewhat of a standstill. Typically when that happens you see the market back off a little. I think buyers have been waiting for further price breaks.”
Peterson pointed out that prices at the Minneapolis Durum Index have declined about 50 cents a bushel since mid-January. Prices, as of Jan. 31, were at $15 even. The January high was $15.60 set in the first week. The recent highs were $15.90, which were back in mid-November.
“The bigger thing outside of the durum market is we’ve seen a sell-off in general wheat futures, so I think in sympathy with some of that setback, we’ve seen pressure come into durum,” he said.
Local bids for durum are down around the $15 range, with some still holding at around $15.50. The North Dakota average might be around $15.25, which is a bit above the national average.
Peterson noted that domestic rail bids at Chicago, which is a main pricing center, are at $18.50 a bushel. That has been unchanged in recent weeks.
“For some perspective,” Peterson said, “a year ago millers were paying $8.55 a bushel at Chicago, so obviously, from a buyer’s perspective, the market is still quite elevated.
“The key going forward is how the market allocates remaining very tight stocks in Canada, the U.S., and also dwindling stocks in Europe,” he continued. “The next big new crop harvest will take place in June. Obviously that takes a while to get in market position after harvest, so we could have a couple pretty tight months coming up depending on what happens with demand.”
Internationally, he said there’s been a retraction in consumption. In its latest report, the International Grains Council is estimating a 20-year low for total usage of durum, which includes both feed and domestic food use.
“So the high prices have obviously caused some substitution where possible, (and) some hand-to-mouth buying. We’ll see how long that can continue,” he said. “There’s definitely going to come a point where buyers are going to have to refill before the new crop and we’ll see if the market is able to hold steady until that time or if we see further retreats.”
On the demand side, U.S. durum exports totaled 6.1 million bushels (MB) sold as of Jan. 20. That compares to 24 MB a year ago. That’s off 75 percent and is slipping further behind USDA’s projections. Italy accounts for half of that demand and the U.S. had a nice sale of just over 1 MB to Algeria recently. Other than that, there has been some demand from Guatemala, Panama, and a little to Japan.
“Obviously, it’s been pretty thin trade since harvest on the export end,” he said.
North of the border, Canada, as to be expected, is not doing much better than the U.S. Their current durum shipments from August through December total 44 MB. That compares to 90 MB a year ago.
The U.S. accounts for about 10 percent of Canada’s exports this year, whereas the U.S. was only 2 percent last year. Part of the reason for that, according to Peterson, is the U.S. and Canada have the highest prices in the world, so it’s been attractive to ship more durum this way.
Canada’s shipments to two of their big traditional markets, Morocco and Italy, are off by 43 percent and 70 percent, respectively.
“We are starting to see a little bit of a narrowing of the Canada/U.S. price premium to the rest of the world,” Peterson said. “While we’ve sat back a little during January on our values, in Europe prices have held steady to maybe seen a slight increase. They’re still below our values, but we're starting to sense a little more tightness in the European market and hopefully that will translate into some export sales over the next few months.”
In the coming weeks, a lot of attention is going to start turning to the outlook for the 2022 crop. February is pretty critical for a number of crops as it’s the month when the crop insurance price coverage level is determined for hard red spring wheat and durum.
“In general,” Peterson explained, “it’s the average of the Minneapolis September futures during the trading days in February. So by the first of March we’ll know what that is. And then durum is set as a premium to that price level based on its 10-year average trend compared to hard red spring wheat, with some additional variables.
“Obviously, I think a lot of producers are hoping that the insurance level will be reflective of the price spread we have now with durum and spring wheat,” he continued. “But that is not how the formula works. The level of premium is there, and I think there’s no question that the durum crop insurance price will be at a premium to spring wheat, it’s just a matter of how much and whether that’s enough incentive to steer more acres to durum.”
Looking forward to spring planting, some of the early outlooks in Canada are projecting about a 10 percent increase in planted area. In the European Union, there is not a significant bump up in acres projected. In the U.S., which is certainly quite volatile, Peterson feels a similar level of gain as in Canada would not be out of the question.
“The big challenge with durum is the quality risk. It’s more sensitive to disease during the middle of the growing season, more sensitive to quality loss at harvest, and the market penalizes quality more in durum than in spring wheat,” he said. “So there needs to be a very sufficient premium to the price of hard red spring wheat to encourage acres. We’ll see what happens.”
As stated previously, the market seems to be a little lackluster and is now kind of set back a bit, but things could change.
“(The market) still has a lot of bullish fundamentals, but if buyers are able to hold off enough until we get into the new crop harvest, the market may be able to squeeze by with what stocks are out there,” he said.
The big unknown for a lot of the durum area is that it’s still quite dry. Drought monitor maps show the main durum growing region in parts of Canada, North Dakota, and Montana are still in drought conditions.
“So even if we have (increased) planted area, we’re definitely going to need to see a shift in moisture over that part of the region to get a good rebound in production this year,” he concluded.