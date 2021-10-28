Market dealing with large US corn supplies

Based on information from the October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, this year’s U.S. corn crop will be the second-largest ever and it’s not that far from the record. That’s good news, but the concern is that it’s also a lot of bushels to try and market.

The U.S. corn crop was pegged at 15.019 billion bushels (BB) with an average yield of 176.5 bushels per acre, slightly more than earlier projections of 14.973 BB and a yield average of 176 bushels per acre. The latest estimate may come as a surprise, especially to producers in the Northern Plains including North and South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northern Nebraska where drought was a major factor this year. That said, North Dakota is going to produce more bushels of corn this year than last because there was so much prevented plant last year and producers increased corn acreage this year. Also, the eastern Corn Belt – Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Missouri – benefitted from very good growing conditions and more than offset the differences in the western Corn Belt.

“It’s not only planted, but also harvested acres and the yield per acre. We’ve been so focused on this yield per acre for quite a few months that (we’ve forgotten) we also increased acres,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University, adding that market traders and analysts came in the range of what the trade was expecting.

From a big picture sense, Olson noted that U.S. supplies of corn will be strong this year, but the concern comes with marketing those supplies.