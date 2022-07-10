Market sentiment shifts for durum entering July

While other commodity markets showed more volatility and bigger increases in prices in recent months, durum stayed more stable. That’s changed, however, as we hit July.

“In durum, the big thing is we’ve definitely had a big shift in market sentiment as we’ve hit mid-summer,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “The teeter-totter has kind of tipped the other way with buyers certainly less concerned about available supplies of durum.

“And the overall global economic sentiment is a little weaker too with more concerns of a recession globally, and not just the U.S. market. So durum has had some added pressure from that, along with weakness in the whole commodity complex, and durum prices have started to retreat from their historical levels that they’ve been at for much of the winter,” he added.

The durum specific factors contributing to market weakness are much higher than expected plantings in the U.S. based on the most recent survey by USDA, which came out with its “final” planted acres report on June 30. Durum plantings in Canada are also much higher this year than last year.

Despite a lot of concerns this spring of conditions being too dry in parts of Montana and Canada, as well as being too wet to plant in parts of North Dakota, Peterson noted that concern has shifted now and the crops that did get planted are off to a pretty good start.

“So those are some tough headwinds to overcome,” he said.

Looking at the Minneapolis Grain Exchange durum index, he pointed out that in late June the index was at $13 a bushel, and by mid-June it had fallen to $11.60, and now in July it’s down to $11.25.

“And there still seems to be further momentum to take the market lower until there’s a shift in weather dynamics again or maybe some shift in global economic sentiment,” he said.

Local durum prices range from $11-$11.50.

“Whether it’s a positive note or not, durum has been isolated all spring. When the other markets were rallying $2 a bushel, durum held steady,” he said. “In a way, that’s a positive now as we’ve seen corn, spring wheat, soybeans, some of the other wheat markets drop even harder than durum. Durum is down, but it’s not dropped to the levels of some of the other wheat classes, just because it’s more isolated and it does have somewhat of a building positive story in Europe and North Africa.”

With growing conditions and weather more of a focus now for the crop, condition ratings have greater attention. In the U.S., the crop condition ratings for North Dakota durum as of late June showed 86 percent rated in good-to-excellent condition, which is exceptionally high.

“Typically, as we get into the mid-growing season, if you're in the 70-75 percent range, that's certainly pretty good crop potential, so 86 percent is exceptional,” he said. “It’s likely going to come down as the growing season progresses and we see added disease pressures from long wet periods, or stress from hotter temperatures, but as of right now it’s sitting pretty good.”

In Montana, the durum crop is rated 74 percent good-to-excellent. Montana has had some drier pockets, so there is 5 percent of the crop that’s rated in poor-to-very poor condition, but they’ve been getting recent rains, so that’s been helping crop conditions improve.

As the growing season progresses, crop maturity will be the thing that bears watching. Only 2 percent of North Dakota’s durum crop was headed as of the first week of July. Typically, at this time, it’s closer to 20 percent. Montana’s durum crop was at 5 percent headed.

“Ironically, if early July stays wet like it’s forecasted, we’re probably going to have to look at disease threats or pressures in both North Dakota and Montana,” he said.

Peterson noted that the biggest thing that put the market further on its heels was that USDA updated its planted acreage report on June 30. Durum was “a big surprise.” The current planting estimate for the U.S. is 1.98 million acres. In March, only 1.92 million acres was expected to be planted.

“Obviously, with the challenging planting season we had with some areas only getting 70 percent of their intended durum planted, to end up higher than March is a big surprise,” he said, adding that North Dakota came in at over 1 million acres, which is up 20 percent from 2021. Montana is also higher than a year ago at 790,000 acres, but down slightly from their March estimate of 840,000.

“As soon as the number came out a lot of market participants started discounting it a little because it was taken in early June when a lot of planting was still taking place,” Peterson explained. “The National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is going to resurvey North Dakota, so that (number) certainly could work lower, but nonetheless, it was much higher than the market expected, so that added another bearish element.”

In the U.S. desert durum region, in March only 90,000 acres was expected to be planted, but the June report showed that 130,000 acres of durum actually got planted.

“As of right now, the NASS surveyed acreage level is much better than buyers had anticipated,” he said.

In Canada, Stats Canada came out with its acreage report on June 5, and it showed durum acres up 10 percent from a year ago at 6 million acres. The positive in that, from a U.S. producer’s perspective, is that in March Canada was anticipating 6.2 million acres would get planted. So it’s higher than last year, but down from the March intentions.

“They were dry early, but they’re getting some good rains now and the crop is off to a better start than expected in early June, although there are still areas of concern,” he said.

Other fundamentals the market is going to look at is that in July the first supply and demand estimate for 2022 U.S. durum will come out. The most recent report in June still had U.S. projected 2022 beginning stocks at 24 million bushels (MB).

“When NASS released their actual survey, they only found 21 MB, so not a big decrease, but I think that’s somewhat of a positive that either indicates they overestimated the size of last year’s crop, overestimated imports from Canada, or underestimated domestic pasta consumption,” he said. “We’ll see what they do for supply and demand for the 2022 marketing year, and if it parallels what’s happening on the world level, which is better demand than last year,” he added.

The International Grains Council (IGC), in its end of June report, forecasted global durum production up 10 percent to 1.2 billion bushels. On a more positive note, the IGC is forecasting further growth in food use, which is projected to be up 3 percent, and also a slight increase in feed use. At the end of day, even though production is projected to be higher, ending stocks by June 2023 are still projected to decline by about 3 percent.

“The story of durum this year has kind of flipped. Last year it was North America had no crop, a lot of weather issues, whereas Europe and North Africa were pretty benign and were in a good situation. This year the production concern is for parts of Italy, Turkey, and North Africa where they’ve had hot, dry weather. So their demand is projected higher and that will be key to help put a floor under prices and maybe help us rally as we get further through the year.”

Looking at the demand side, export sales for U.S. durum total 4.5 MB, which compares to 1.5 MB a year ago. So the overall numbers are not big, but the trend is in the right direction.

“Now we’ll see what happens with crop development,” he said. “The market got a bit of a setback with higher than expected planted acres, really good initial crop ratings, so until there is some shift in that, like added disease pressure, a return to hot/dry conditions, an early frost threat with our later crop, those type of things, or if Europe decides it needs to start importing durum a lot quicker than they thought, those will be factors that will be supportive. But right now, unfortunately, the trend is to work a little lower, especially with all the other commodities drifting lower, as well.”