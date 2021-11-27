Nearby sunflower prices show strength during harvest

As the 2021 sunflower harvest progressed and neared completion, nearby sunflower prices continued to show amazing strength.

“Nearby sunflower prices continue to trade significantly above last year’s level and are trading 37 cents to $1.28 per hundredweight higher than the 60-day moving average at the crush plants,” commented John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, in the Nov. 22 NSA newsletter. “Nearby NuSun and high-oleic prices at the crush plants ended the week mixed at down 10 cents to up 50 cents.”

At the regional crush plants, as of Nov. 22, NuSun sunflower was listed at $32.35 per hundredweight at the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., for delivery in December. At the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D, the December delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $32.25.

High-oleic sunflower prices on Nov. 22 at Cargill in West Fargo for December delivery was (FH) $32.60 and (LH) $32.55. At ADM in Enderlin, for December delivery of high-oleic sunflower, the price offering was $32.45 per hundredweight.

Sandbakken also pointed out that 2022 new crop contracts continue to roll out.

“Red River Commodities announced it is offering new crop contracts for oils, conoils, confection and organic conoils,” he said. “New crop confection and conoil contracts are also available with CHS Sunflower. Other confection processors are expected to announce new crop contracting opportunities soon if they have not already done so.”

Also, Sandbakken noted that 2022 new crop prices at the crush plants continued to move higher, adding an additional 5-50 cents. At ADM Enderlin, as of Nov. 22, the price was $27.60 cash and $27.10 with an Act of God (AOG) clause for 2022 new crop NuSun sunflower, while at Cargill West Fargo the price was $27.20 cash and $26.70 with an AOG.