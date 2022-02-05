Nearby sunflower prices unchanged, new crop up slightly

Prices for nearby NuSun and high-oleic sunflower ended the month of January unchanged. New crop contracts were also unchanged to up slightly.
“This week ADM added a 2022 new crop cash bid for $25.05 in Hebron, N.D.,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Jan. 31. “The other 2022 new crop prices for NuSun and high-oleic sunflower were unchanged to up 10 cents.”
Looking at those 2022 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts, the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., listed new crop NuSun contracts at $26.75 cash and $26.25 with an AOG clause. The ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., listed 2022 NuSun contracts of $26.20 cash and $25.50 with an AOG clause.
New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $27.25 cash and $26.75 with an AOG at West Fargo, while Enderlin posted $26.45 cash and $25.75 with an AOG.
Meanwhile, nearby NuSun prices at the region’s crush plants, as of Jan. 31, were listed at $31.50 per hundredweight for delivery in February at ADM in Enderlin, and at Cargill in West Fargo, the February delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $30 per cwt.
High-oleic sunflower prices were $32.50 for delivery in February at the Cargill in West Fargo plant, and $32 at ADM in Enderlin.
Sandbakken noted that the next thing for producers and the market to pay attention to was that the USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA) began the discovery process in determining 2022 crop insurance price elections for sunflower on Feb. 1. (No details were available prior to this story being written.)
“Producers have the option of choosing Yield Protection, Revenue Protection, and Revenue Protection with the Harvest Price Exclusion,” Sandbakken noted. “All three policies have the same price election.”
He explained that producers could follow the direction for sunflower price elections by watching the 2022 Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) December soy oil contract during the month of February.
“Last year the projected price for oil sunflower was $22 with confections at $27.30,” he said. “Using the same oil versus confection price differential and based on the current CBoT December contract price the projected price for oil sunflower would be about $32 with confections at $37.30.”
Final price elections will be announced in early March.
In other related news, harvest is underway in South America and the market is keeping a close watch not only on harvest progress, but the weather as well, which has been quite dry in some regions.
“The trade (will be) keeping close tabs on weather conditions, yield, and production forecasts,” he said, adding that hot, dry weather earlier in the season has already caused analysts to reduce their 2021-22 soybean production estimates in Argentina from their earlier projections.
“In Brazil, most analysts are still expecting a bin-busting soybean crop of around 4.990 billion bushels,” he added.
One other factor that most major grain commodities are watching closely are the tensions between Russia and Ukraine as each country is a major grain exporter. Any conflict that could cause a disruption in the flow of grain would likely cause some volatility within the markets.