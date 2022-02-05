Nearby sunflower prices unchanged, new crop up slightly

Prices for nearby NuSun and high-oleic sunflower ended the month of January unchanged. New crop contracts were also unchanged to up slightly.

“This week ADM added a 2022 new crop cash bid for $25.05 in Hebron, N.D.,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Jan. 31. “The other 2022 new crop prices for NuSun and high-oleic sunflower were unchanged to up 10 cents.”

Looking at those 2022 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts, the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., listed new crop NuSun contracts at $26.75 cash and $26.25 with an AOG clause. The ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., listed 2022 NuSun contracts of $26.20 cash and $25.50 with an AOG clause.

New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $27.25 cash and $26.75 with an AOG at West Fargo, while Enderlin posted $26.45 cash and $25.75 with an AOG.

Meanwhile, nearby NuSun prices at the region’s crush plants, as of Jan. 31, were listed at $31.50 per hundredweight for delivery in February at ADM in Enderlin, and at Cargill in West Fargo, the February delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $30 per cwt.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $32.50 for delivery in February at the Cargill in West Fargo plant, and $32 at ADM in Enderlin.

Sandbakken noted that the next thing for producers and the market to pay attention to was that the USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA) began the discovery process in determining 2022 crop insurance price elections for sunflower on Feb. 1. (No details were available prior to this story being written.)