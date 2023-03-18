Whether it’s Old Man Winter or Mother Nature, whoever is in charge doesn’t appear to want to relinquish their grip on this seemingly endless winter. And as this winter marches on, nearby sunflower prices marched on as well, ending the week of March 10 unchanged to up slightly.

“Nearby prices were unchanged to up 30 cents this week at the crush plants. New crop NuSun and high-oleic prices were down 50 cents to unchanged,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the March 10 NSA newsletter. “Until this week, new crop prices had been very stable, reflecting good seed demand this year.”

Looking at local prices, as of March 10, NuSun cash prices were listed at $23 per hundredweight at ADM in Enderlin, N.D., for delivery in both March and April. Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., was offering $22.90 for delivery in both March and April.

ADM in Enderlin also posted a 2023 new crop cash contract of $24.95 for NuSun sunflower and $24.45 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. At Cargill in West Fargo, the 2023 NuSun new crop contract was listed at $23.90 cash.

High-oleic sunflower prices at West Fargo were posted at $23.50 for delivery in March and April. Enderlin posted a March and April delivery price of $23.20

For new crop high-oleic sunflower in 2023, Enderlin’s contracts were listed at $26.15 cash and $25.65 with an AOG. West Fargo offered a new crop cash contract of $25.90 and a contract with an AOG of $25.40. Also, ADM in Pingree, N.D., offered a new crop price of $25.15, and Hebron, N.D., offered a new crop cash price of $24.55.

Sandbakken also noted that the ongoing war in Ukraine, which is one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of sunflower oil, continues to have an impact on the market and is watched closely.

“All eyes continue to be on the ongoing talks to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative that allows safe passage of shipping vessels through the Black Sea, which was set to expire on March 18,” he said. “Most officials are optimistic that the initiative, which was originally brokered in July and renewed in November, will again be prolonged in the near future.

“If it is not renewed, markets will definitely take a bullish turn as buyers scramble to cover nearby needs,” he added.

In other news, Sandbakken pointed out that weather in South America continues to affect production outlooks for both corn and soybeans.

“South American production trends continue to dominate the direction of prices for now, with traders also speculating on potential U.S. acreage for the upcoming 2023 growing season,” he said.

He also pointed out that producers should also consider the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower.

“Sunflower is the only oilseed that pays premiums for oil content above 40 percent,” he said. “Considering oil premiums that are offered at the crush plants on oil content above 40 percent at a rate of 2 percent price premium for each 1 percent of oil above 40 percent – this pushes a contract with 45 percent oil content gross return 10 percent higher per hundredweight. The AOG $24.45 contract increases to $26.90, and the cash $26.15 contract moves up to almost $29.”