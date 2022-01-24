New crop canola continues to roll

While ICE canola futures charged to new highs in early January, they’ve dropped significantly since then. The general feeling from analysts was that heavy spec fund long liquidation was the reason for the drop and then the market staged a reversal on Jan. 19 after profits had been booked on long positions. The March contract fell from $1,035 per metric ton (MT) on Jan. 7 to $964 per MT on Jan. 18 and then closed $36 higher on Jan. 19 to close at $1,000. The important November contract continues its run, closing at $804 per MT on Jan. 19, up $15 since early January.
Local cash prices, as of Jan. 19, at nearby crush plants ranged from $36.36 to $37.45 for January through March deliveries. This is up over $.30 for current deliveries. New crop canola prices continue to strengthen, ranging from $27.90 to $28.70, increasing over a dollar since early January.
Canola exports and crush have both exceeded rate levels that would result in North America completely running out of supply prior to the new crop in September. This has caused industry watchers to note that canola supply is being used up at an alarming rate. For these reasons, exports are expected to drop off from current levels. North American canola is getting further underpriced compared to European rapeseed, so the spread between the two is expected to narrow, with canola increasing.
Oilseed markets in general were pressured by changing forecasts for South America, as one day it looks like their weather conditions are improving, while the next day it seems to be the reverse. Most analysts generally predict that the Brazilian soybean crop will not increase from current projections, while Argentina does have some hope of stabilization in yields.
The USDA’s Annual Crop Production report on Jan. 12 did not contain much surprising market information. It did raise average canola yields for North Dakota to 1,340 pounds per acre, up from its October estimate of 1,150 pounds. The Northern Canola Growers Association had expected it to raise the average to at least 1,250 pounds, so the noted increase was welcomed. Area harvested was a record large 1.72 million acres, resulting in production of 2.3 billion pounds.
For the U.S., the report said total production was 2.72 billion pounds, down 21 percent from 2020. The U.S. average yield, at 1,302 pounds per acre, is down 629 pounds from last year and the lowest since 2007. Harvested area was at a record 2.09 million acres, due mainly to the record production in North Dakota, the largest canola producing state.
Elsewhere in USDA's report, it increased global canola production by 917,000 MT. It said India, the European Union, and Australia all had higher production. This results in total global production of 69 million metric tons (MMT). Global consumption was also raised by 1.14 MMT. This will result in world ending stocks falling to 4.08 MMT, with a stocks to use ratio of 5.7 percent.
In biofuel news, another crush plant was announced in Regina, Sask., that is to be built near a previously announced renewable diesel plant. The crush plant is a joint venture between Federated Co-operatives Limited and AGT Foods. This brings the total number of new canola crush plants announced for North America to six. While all the announced plants will be in Canada, one plant will be built right on the border by Northgate, N.D. This plant will source nearly half of its canola from North Dakota producers in the northwestern part of the state and from Montana growers.
In other news, the Getting it Right in Canola Production Conference is set for Feb. 15.
Canola growers and crop advisers interested in canola production management updates should plan to attend the 2022 Getting it Right in Canola Production Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. This online-only conference will be hosted on Zoom. A registration link will be available soon on the Northern Canola Growers website.
The conference will be conducted by North Dakota State University Extension and is supported by the Northern Canola Growers Association.