New market highs set for sunflower prices

A number of factors joined together to help push sunflower prices to new market highs in early June.

“Nearby NuSun and high-oleic prices hit new market highs this week adding 50 cents to $1.25 per hundredweight,” noted John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the June 7 NSA newsletter. “New crop prices were up 50-65 cents and trading in a range of $26.85-$28.25 at the crush plants.”

As of June 7, NuSun prices were listed at $28.30 per hundredweight for delivery in June and July at the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., and $28.25 at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., also for delivery in June and July.

Prices for high-oleic sunflower were $28.80 per hundredweight for delivery in June and July at West Fargo, while prices at Enderlin were listed at $28.75, for delivery in June and July.

New crop 2021 NuSun sunflower prices at Cargill in West Fargo were listed at $27.85 cash and $27.35 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. The ADM plant at Enderlin listed the 2021 new crop cash price at $27.75 and with an AOG the price was $27.25.

High-oleic 2021 new crop contracts at West Fargo were listed at $28.35 cash and $27.85 with an AOG. At Enderlin, new crop high-oleic contracts were listed at $28.25 cash and $27.75 with an AOG clause. Elsewhere in North Dakota, the new crop price was $27.65 at Pingree and $26.85 at Hebron.

“Confection processors are still offering AOG production contracts starting at a minimum of $32 and upwards per hundredweight,” Sandbakken noted.