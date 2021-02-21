No new news leaves durum prices stable

There hasn’t been much in the way of any new news in the U.S. durum market since early February. Still, cash prices have remained pretty steady between $6.10 and $6.50, so not much change from the previous report on Feb. 12.

“However, it looks like most cash prices have been hovering toward the higher end of that range. We see a lot of $6.40-$6.50 cash bids,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“We’re in a slower period right now. Exports are a bit slower with the Great Lakes closed, and obviously, we’re not planting yet, so there’s no activity going on there,” she added.

Olson noted that U.S. durum exports have slowed down and are now trailing last year’s pace, which was above average to begin with. The current pace is also slightly below the five-year average. Current U.S. durum sales stand at just over 24 million bushels (MB). That compares to 30 MB a year ago.

Italy, which is the U.S.’s largest market for durum, started out the year strong, but sales have fallen behind last year’s pace. So far sales to Italy total 16 MB this year. That compares to 20 MB last year.

Looking at Canadian export sales of durum, Olson noted that it looks like Canada picked up some of that demand as their sales to Italy are slightly higher this year.

Looking at other importing countries, U.S. sales are actually higher to Portugal and Spain, and sales are also up in Central and South America, specifically to Guatemala, Mexico and Venezuela.