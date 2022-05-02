North American new crop canola supplies predicted to drop further

Just when the market was calling for as much oilseed production as possible going into the new crop year, canola supplies are looking tighter as Stats Canada, in its first survey-based report of the year, predicts canola acreage this year will be 20.89 million acres, down seven percent from last year.
Market analysts were expecting much more than this. It is possible final acreage will be higher than this projection as more moisture has been received lately. On the other hand, there is still a large area of drought-impacted acreage in central and northern Saskatchewan that has missed out on recent precipitation and continues to face weather challenges.
A late start is also now expected for the main canola-growing regions of North Dakota and Canada, which may impact final production. For the U.S., USDA said in its March 30 Prospective Plantings Report that producers intend to plant 2.16 million acres in 2022, up less than 1 percent from last year’s planted area.
Plugging the new acreage numbers into the latest supply and disposition reports from Agriculture & Agrifood Canada (AAFC) would result in a negative ending stocks amount for the 2022-23 crop year since current projections are 600,000 metric tons (MT). Since this is not possible, something must give.
The most logical adjustment will likely be to reduce exports by nearly 800,000 MT to 9.2 million MT as domestic crush is better able to bid for canola. Or there could be a further reduction in both exports and crush. It is also possible the current ending stocks prediction will be lowered even more. Several analysts are already predicting the planted acreage will be higher than this estimate. Either way, the canola market will see the revised numbers from AAFC on May 20. It will be difficult for the analysts not to raise the new crop price estimate even more based on these developments.
The canola crush in Canada continues ahead of the pace needed to achieve 8.5 million metric tons (MMT) projected for the current crop year. In the U.S., canola crush was 130,398 tons in February, compared with 136,632 tons in January and 162,675 in February of last year. The canola crush in the U.S. needs to average 116,000 tons per month to meet the USDA’s estimate of 3.585 billion pounds in its Annual Oil Crops Yearbook. Canola crude oil produced was 101 million pounds, down 11 percent from January and down 26 percent from last February.
Global vegetable oil prices jumped higher on April 22 when Indonesia announced it would ban palm oil exports. Indonesia exports billions of dollars of palm oil products each month so this was significant. Days after the announcement, officials clarified that the ban only applied to refined, bleached, and deodorized (RBD) palm oil. Then they went further on April 27 to say the ban also included crude and refined palm oil. Vegetable oil prices whipsawed after this announcement and have charged higher since. The most recent news on the situation is that the ban may be expanded if Indonesia cannot bring down its internal cooking oil prices. All this has happened as more and more buyers like Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan have tried to switch to palm oil as its discount had been widening compared to canola and soy.
With more attention turning toward new-crop canola, the November futures have continued to surge to unprecedented levels, reaching $1,112 per MT on April 27, almost $100 per MT higher than the middle of the month. May canola closed at $1,218 per MT, also up nearly $100 per MT in recent weeks.
Local cash prices, as of April 27, at nearby crush plants ranged from $42.47 to $44.10 for April through May deliveries. New crop canola prices continue to run, ranging from $37.70-$38.77, increasing again by over $4 per hundredweight in the last month.