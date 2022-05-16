Oilseed price run taking a pause

The canola market has followed the entire vegetable oil market recently in finally letting off some steam from the run up in prices in recent months. There was no single determining factor that has caused weakness in oilseed markets other than a general risk-off attitude among traders. Uncertainty remains from the war in Ukraine, South American soybean prospects keep deteriorating, and Indonesia still has a ban in place on palm oil exports, all while U.S. soybean production estimates have remained unchanged.
Additionally, the USDA reiterated in its April Oil Crops Outlook that: “This year, poor crops in South America and a slow recovery in southeast Asian palm oil output have further extended run-ups in global vegetable oil prices. Thus, the war in the Black Sea region has exacerbated volatility in vegetable oil prices.”
The USDA also indicated that harvested acreage of palm in Indonesia is projected to increase 4.6 percent this season, while Malaysian production will increase less than 2 percent. Global vegetable oil production is expected to increase 5.5 million metric tons (MMT), to 212 MMT. Palm oil and sunflower oil will drive the increase, while soybean oil and canola oil will decline marginally. While global vegetable oil production will increase, there is concern of shortages over the next three months as canola crush drops and Ukrainian sunflower oil exports remain blocked.
The northern and northeastern regions of North Dakota continue to experience wet conditions, with little planting progress made. For canola growers in these regions, it is common to plant canola into the first week of June with excellent yields, so the concern on planting delays is not urgent yet. In Canada, there is real concern about delays in Manitoba canola plantings due to extreme moisture, while the western area of Saskatchewan remains very dry.
November canola finished the session on May 11 at $1,089.50 per metric ton (MT), up $12.90 on the day. July canola rose to $1,152 per MT, up $16.80. Both the November and July contracts are down in the past two weeks, with the old crop falling more than the new crop November contract. The markets started a free fall on Friday, April 29, and again on May 2, but have since recovered from those losses.
Local cash prices, as of May 11, at nearby crush plants ranged from $40.05 to $42.25 for May and June deliveries, down approximately $2 per hundredweight in the first two weeks of May. New crop canola prices ranged from $36.47-$37.60, dropping by nearly $1.20 per hundredweight.
As of May 8, canola planting progress in North Dakota was at 2 percent, behind 18 percent from last year and behind 14 percent on average for this time of year. For Montana, the second-largest canola-producing state, 30 percent of the canola has been planted, up from 28 percent from last year. This shows Montana is still much drier than North Dakota and faces more uncertainty in production this year.
Recently, there was talk that the USDA would potentially increase loan rates for oilseeds by 40 percent in a bid to increase food production in the U.S. Growers were asked if this would make a difference in their planting intentions, and they responded “no.” Current high prices for commodities are providing an incentive, not a loan rate at a level that is an after-thought, and is at a level well below current market prices. As a result, the proposed package did not make it through Congress as there was no support for the idea.