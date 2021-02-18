Old crop corn prices push past $5

Corn prices overall have remained quite strong, having gained around $1 per bushel since December with many local prices in the upper $4 range to slightly over $5. And there’s a feeling it could rally even higher, though that remains to be seen.

“The market has been holding decent, and I don’t think we’re done yet,” said Randy Martinson, Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D.

“We might take a break, but we still have some pretty nice, attractive values out there,” he said, adding that competition for acres among corn, soybeans, cotton and wheat has the potential to push prices even higher.

One big reason for the higher prices has been strong demand. Martinson pointed out that export demand has been very good for corn and better than the market anticipated, but it’s also part of the trouble.

“For every little break we have in the market, the futures market drops down and we see another country or two come in and then try to buy some more product from the U.S., and so the exports have been aggressive enough that it tells us that price has not done its job to ration supply yet,” he said. “We need to get prices up higher to slow down some of the demand.”

Martinson said it was surprising that in USDA’s February crop production report the agency did not increase the demand as much as was anticipated by the trade. The trade, he noted, was looking for feed demand, ethanol demand and exports all to be increased. Instead, it looked like USDA “punted” and decided not to increase feed.