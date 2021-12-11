Producers wrap up 2021 sunflower harvest

Producers took advantage of mostly favorable weather conditions in late November and early December to try and complete the 2021 sunflower harvest. As they did so, however, local prices slipped slightly.

“Sunflower harvest is largely finished up for the 2021 growing season across the country and remains mostly ahead of historical benchmarks as the season ends,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Dec. 6 NSA newsletter.

But as harvest neared completion, prices had dropped slightly, although they remained above $31 nearby for both NuSun and high-oleic sunflower.

“In the past week, nearby prices were mixed at down 50 cents to unchanged with 2022 new crop down 30 cents to unchanged,” he said. “In spite of the losses this week, prices remain stronger than normal for this time of the year at the crush plants as reduced 2021 production and strong oil demand has crush plants looking for seed supplies.”

As of Dec. 6, NuSun prices were listed at $32.15 per hundredweight for delivery in December and January at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D. At the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., the delivery price was $31.65 for the last half of December and also for delivery in January.

Prices for high-oleic sunflower at Cargill in West Fargo were $32.45 per hundredweight for delivery in December and $32.35 for delivery in January. ADM in Enderlin was offering $32.35 for high-oleic sunflower delivered in December and January.