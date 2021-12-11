Producers wrap up 2021 sunflower harvest

Producers took advantage of mostly favorable weather conditions in late November and early December to try and complete the 2021 sunflower harvest. As they did so, however, local prices slipped slightly.
“Sunflower harvest is largely finished up for the 2021 growing season across the country and remains mostly ahead of historical benchmarks as the season ends,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Dec. 6 NSA newsletter.
But as harvest neared completion, prices had dropped slightly, although they remained above $31 nearby for both NuSun and high-oleic sunflower.
“In the past week, nearby prices were mixed at down 50 cents to unchanged with 2022 new crop down 30 cents to unchanged,” he said. “In spite of the losses this week, prices remain stronger than normal for this time of the year at the crush plants as reduced 2021 production and strong oil demand has crush plants looking for seed supplies.”
As of Dec. 6, NuSun prices were listed at $32.15 per hundredweight for delivery in December and January at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D. At the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., the delivery price was $31.65 for the last half of December and also for delivery in January.
Prices for high-oleic sunflower at Cargill in West Fargo were $32.45 per hundredweight for delivery in December and $32.35 for delivery in January. ADM in Enderlin was offering $32.35 for high-oleic sunflower delivered in December and January.
Contracts for 2022 new crop NuSun and high-oleic sunflower were also posted. For 2022 new crop NuSun sunflower, the ADM plant in Enderlin is offering $27.30 cash and $26.80 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. The Cargill West Fargo crush plant is offering 2022 new crop contracts of $27 cash and $26.50 with an AOG.
For high-oleic sunflower, the ADM Enderlin plant posted new crop prices of $27.55 cash and $27.05 with an AOG. The Cargill West Fargo plant was offering $27.50 cash and $27 with an AOG.
In other news, Sandbakken noted there is concern among traders on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) because Brazil, the top volume exporter to China, is anticipating a record-large crop again this year and is competing hard for China’s soybean business.
“Traders fear this will shorten the traditional U.S. export window and lead to waning demand from China,” he said. “This has led to weakness across the CBoT soy complex.
“Given the potential of a record-breaking South American soybean production, this bears watching as international trade would assume much of the impact and could affect new crop oilseed prices,” he added.
Looking ahead, Sandbakken noted that export demand news and South American oilseed production prospects in the near-term will determine overall price direction. Also, USDA’s supply and demand report came out in early December. Traders are anticipating that any significant changes to production, stocks, and usage will come in the January report.
Lastly, Sandbakken also pointed out that sunflower producers should consider the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower for oil content above 40 percent. He explained that crush plants offer oil premiums on oil content above 40 percent at a rate of 2 percent price premium for each 1 percent of oil above 40 percent. For example, on a contract with 45 percent oil content the gross return would get pushed 10 percent higher per hundredweight. An AOG $26.30 contract increases to $29, and the cash $27.30 contract moves up to $30.